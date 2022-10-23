Pezzolano reveals offers, but refuses to leave Cruzeiro: ‘Happy with Ronaldo’

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Ronaldo’s bet, Pezzolano was Cruzeiro’s success in Serie B

The main part of Cruzeiro’s success in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this season, coach Paulo Pezzolano revealed that he has received surveys from other clubs in the country and in the Middle East. However, the Uruguayan coach has a contract until December 2023 and said he is happy with the sports project led by Ronaldo Fenmeno, manager of SAF Celeste.

In an interview given to radio Hombres de Ftbol, ​​from Uruguay, this Friday (21), Pezzolano admitted the contact he had received, but did not mention the names of the interested clubs. Still according to him, there is no possibility of leaving Belo Horizonte at this time.

“I have a contract with Cruzeiro. Offers are appearing from other teams in Brazil and from teams from the Middle East. But I am very happy here at Cruzeiro with Ronaldo. We are already talking about signings for next year,” he said.

And, in fact, Cruzeiro is already moving in the market. Fox did not even wait for the end of the year to announce its first reinforcement for 2023. It is defender Neris, who was last at Al-Hazm, from Saudi Arabia.

In addition to Neris, the club showed interest in left-back Juninho Capixaba, who belongs to Grmio and is on loan at Fortaleza. However, the signing is considered difficult, as there is great competition for the 25-year-old player.

Misso Series A

Pezzolano will have a difficult mission next season: keep Cruzeiro in the national elite with a modest team and without major investments due to the policy of financial austerity. According to the coach, the level of demand will be much higher, given the quality of the players.

“In Serie A there is an impressive level for the ‘class A’ players they have. There are players worth 30 or 40 million dollars. It’s an intense, dynamic game with the ball, very physical and of great quality”, he concluded.