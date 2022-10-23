Photos of the “Witches of Mayfair” highlight Alexandra Daddario







The American pay channel AMC released new photos of “Mayfair Witches”, based on the literary trilogy of “Lives of the Mayfair Witches”, written by Anne Rice. The images highlight actress Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”), who plays the protagonist, in addition to featuring some supporting actors played by Harry Hamlin (“Veronica Mars”) and Tongayi Chirisa (“iZombie”).

In the plot, Daddario plays Rowan, a brilliant doctor who fights her destiny as heir to a family of powerful witches. As she struggles to come to terms with her heritage and tries to understand her powers, she must also deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. The cast also includes Jack Huston (“Ben-Hur”) and Beth Grant (“Dollface”).

Season 1 of the witch series will feature eight episodes, written and produced by “Masters of Sex” duo Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford.

The attraction will be part of a series of series by writer Anne Rice, who died last December, which also includes the adaptation of “Interview with the Vampire” on the same channel.

It is worth noting that this universe is really shared. Rice has written three books that blend characters from the two literary sagas.

“Mayfair Witches” does not yet have a release date.





