Production of Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman in Development, Source Says | DC & DCEU

The most beloved feline DC Comics could be coming back very soon, and this time, with a live-action solo project, as in an update, insider guarantees that Zoë Kravitz must earn its own production as Cat Woman.

inserted during The Batmana feature film released this year by Warner Bros.since its release, many speculations point out that the actress of Big Little Lies should win a project to call his own focused on Selina Kyle, although nothing has been confirmed so far. It is worth mentioning that other spin-offs of the film are already in production, including the series of Penguin and Arkham Asylum.

after the The Hollywood Reporter confirm that other derivatives of The Batman focused on the character’s villains would go into production, according to Bill Rameyof Batman on Filma movie or series from the HBO Max gives Cat Womanin Zoë Kravitzshould be one of the spin-offs confirmed for the next few years by his studio.

Will Catwoman Return in The Batman Sequel?

If Selina Kyle doesn’t get her own project, she’s sure that fans will still see her again in different productions in the universe of The Batmanincluding its sequel which is also in development, and which again will feature Robert Pattinson in the lead role and Matt Reeves taking care of the script and direction.

Meanwhile, a solo production of Cat Woman for the HBO Max or cinemas, still without an official confirmation coming from Warner.