productions available on Star+ that discuss mental health

In 2003, the World Health Organization (WHO) established September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day. Since then, not only the date, but the entire month of September has become known as a symbol of suicide prevention and mental health awareness in general. In Brazil, the campaign became official in 2015 in a joint effort by the CVV (Centro de Valorização da Vida), CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) and ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry).

And for this important period, Star+ has separated a list of productions that address mental health in their plot. Check the list below:

The Bright Side of Life (2012)

Starring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, “Silver Linings Playbook” tells the story of Pat Solitano, a man who lost his home, his job and his wife, and after spending eight months in a state institution in a plea deal, returns to live with their parents. Things start to get even more confusing when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with her own problems who offers to help him as long as he does something very important to her. As the story unfolds, the bond between the two begins to tighten.

Directed by David O. Russell, the film was nominated for eight Academy Awards®, winning Best Actress for Jennifer Lawrence in 2013.

Black Swan (2010)

Nina (Natalie Portman) is a talented dancer, but with unstable emotions and relationships, who does everything to fulfill her dream of success, which ends up making her seduced by her artistic director Thomas Leroy (Vincent Cassel) and threatened by her rival. Lily (Mila Kunis). In the midst of all this, she seeks perfection in rehearsals for the biggest challenge of her career: playing the Swan Queen in an adaptation of “Swan Lake”. Critically acclaimed, “Black Swan” won Natalie Portman the Oscar® for Best Actress in 2011.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

“Little Miss Sunshine” tells the story of a family determined to see their youngest daughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) win a beauty pageant. For this, everyone crosses the United States in a Kombi to participate in the event. Throughout the story, the psychology of family dynamics and the pressure to succeed is addressed and worked through mixing drama and humor, which ended up earning the film two Oscars® in 2007.

Nise – The Heart of Madness (2016)

Starring Glória Pires, this national production tells the story of Nise da Silveira, a doctor who, after leaving prison, returns to work in a psychiatric hospital in the suburbs of Rio de Janeiro. There, she proposes a new form of treatment for patients suffering from schizophrenia, eliminating old, inefficient and painful methods. After her colleagues disagree with her ideas and isolate her, she takes over the Occupational Therapy Sector, where she starts a new way of dealing with patients through love and art.

*The CVV – Centro de Valorização da Vida provides emotional support and suicide prevention, voluntarily and free of charge all people who want and need to talk, under total secrecy by phone 188, email and chat 24 hours a day on its website : cvv.org.br