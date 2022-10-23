Punta Cana All Inclusive! Flights plus Beachfront Resort from R$5,646 per person

Where the sun shines all year round! Punta Cana has 50 km of beaches bathed by the Caribbean Sea. The trip is even more special with All Inclusive resorts and unmissable prices. At the Barceló Bávaro Beach – for adults only – and in the Barcelo Bávaro Palace travel packages with flights plus accommodation start at R$11,293 per couple, that is, R$5,646 per person in double accommodation.

The payment is in up to 12 installments (or 6 installments without interest) and, if you prefer, you can also book just the stay on the website, without air tickets.

The resorts are on sale Summer Week, which brings together hotels and resorts perfect to enjoy the season in style and with up to 35% OFF. When booking with flights the discounts are even better! Access to promotion page to check all offers.

Barceló Bávaro Beach

Packages from R$11,437 per couple, that is, R$5,718 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

In Punta Cana, on the edge of Bávaro Beach, the Barceló Bávaro Beach It is All Inclusive and exclusive for adults, perfect for a trip for two. The resort has three restaurants and two exclusive bars for those staying there. Its infrastructure also has swimming pools, games room, theater for nightly shows, fitness center and, at an additional cost, an escape room, bowling alley and SPA. To complete the experience, access to the neighboring resort, the Barceló Bávaro Palace, is free! Which means that both the All-Inclusive and leisure time are even more diverse.

The published prices are for the Superior Suite, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another accommodation or occupancy option, book through Zarpo resort page.

Barcelo Bávaro Palace

Packages from R$11,293 per couple, that is, R$5,646 per person. The package includes All Inclusive flights and accommodation.

the all inclusive Barcelo Bávaro Palace It is also on the edge of Bávaro Beach. It has nine restaurants, two of them buffet style and seven a la carte. There are 13 bars: in the lobby, in the pools and in the casino. Speaking of casino, this is one of the leisure options, open 24 hours and for people over 18 years old. There are also four swimming pools, a children’s water park, water sports, sports fields and courts, a theater with shows for all ages, a kids club, on-field golf and the U-Spa.

The published prices are per person for the Superior apartment, with capacity for two adults and a baby up to 1 year old, plus flights. To add the flights for the child it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the link in the table. To choose another accommodation or occupancy option, please book via the resort page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!