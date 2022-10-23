Record shows the film Kidnapping in Space

Record will show on Super Tela this Friday (03) the film Kidnapping in Space. Released in 2012, the feature stars Guy Pearce, Maggie Grace, Vincent Regan, Joe Gilgun, Lennie James and Peter Stormare. Super Tela airs on Friday nights at 11:15 pm.

The film tells the story of CIA agent Snow who is arrested for murdering Colonel Frank Armstrong, who had discovered evidence of a mole selling secrets about the United States space program. Secret Service Director Scott Langral, on the advice of the President, convicted Snow of murder and espionage. Snow is sentenced to thirty years in the MS One maximum security space penitentiary, where prisoners are held in stasis for the duration of their sentences. Snow’s friend and agent Harry Shaw tries to locate Snow’s contact Mace, who knows where Frank’s briefcase containing the stolen secrets is hidden.

Meanwhile, the president’s daughter, Emilie, arrives on MS One to investigate allegations that keeping prisoners in stasis can cause them to develop mental instability. The warden allows her to interview Hydell, a deranged prisoner. He manages to escape and frees all the prisoners, starting a riot led by his brother Alex. Emilie is shot and is captured along with others. Shaw convinces Langral and the President to send Snow to rescue Emilie rather than risk his life in a siege.

Snow is initially reluctant to go, but agrees after Shaw tells him that Mace is on MS One and could help Snow prove his innocence. Langral initially tries to trick Alex into releasing Emilie, but Hydell disagrees and Snow is forced to infiltrate MS One. Alex realizes that Emilie is the president’s daughter and protects her, but she escapes with her bodyguard Hock and they hide in a safe room. A problem with the oxygen supply leads Hock to sacrifice his life by suicide in order to stop himself from using oxygen to buy Emilie more time.