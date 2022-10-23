Referee commentator disagrees with the penalty given to Fluminense against Botafogo: ‘Forward was already falling’

The controversial penalty scored for the Fluminense changed the course of the game with the Botafogothis Sunday (23/10), in the Maracanãand helped to put 2 to 2 in the score of the classic valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship. for the commentator of arbitration Renata Ruelfrom ESPN, the tag was wrong.

We see in the image that the striker of the Flu is entering the area, loses balance, misses the ball pass, which is left behind, and the body is already projecting. The hour that misses the stride loses its balance. Do you have contact with Patrick de Paula? Has. But I think it’s difficult in this move, it’s up to interpretation, but that for me, especially watching Premier League games, is not a penalty. The attacker was already falling – Renata Ruel highlighted.

The commentator, however, understands the VAR not have called the referee Ramon Abatti Abel to review.

Contact is part of the game. Is he the one who knocks down or was the player already falling? I think it’s a difficult move, it’s up to interpretation. Even because there is a discussion that suddenly the VAR would not enter, because the referee only has one image, sees the contact and considers it foul – he added.

