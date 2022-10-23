Reinaldo makes two, São Paulo wins and enters the G8; Youth can fall

São Paulo counted on the star of Reinaldo, author of two goals, to beat Juventude 2-1 this afternoon (23), enter once and for all in the fight for the spot in the next Libertadores and put the gaucho team closer to the fall for Series B. Capixaba discounted for the owners of the house.

The victory takes Tricolor to 47 points and eighth position, which should be worth a spot in the continental competition next year. With 21, Ju is in the lantern and could fall this Sunday night, if Coritiba and Ceará win their matches.

The two teams return to the field on Thursday (27): Tricolor welcomes Atlético-GO, at 19:00 (Brasília time), while the team from Serra Gaúcha visits Atlético-MG, at 19:30.

LIVE FROM SÃO PAULO

Who did well: Reinaldo

Decisive, Reinaldo was directly responsible for the three points of São Paulo in Alfredo Jaconi. In the first half, he showed good positioning to appear isolated in the area and open the scoring with a header. In the second, again well placed, he took advantage of a rebound to fill his foot and count on luck – and Paulo Henrique’s deflection – to give numbers to the tricolor victory. The number 6 now has eight goals this season.

Who was bad: Leo

Badly in marking, the São Paulo defender lost several duels against Rafinha, three times, and Paulo Henrique. He almost didn’t jeopardize the important result of the Tricolor.

Sao Paulo occupies the attack

São Paulo put the team in the attacking field from the beginning of the match, and was responsible for the main offensive actions, especially in plays from the sides. It is not by chance that the goals were scored by shirt 6 tricolor. With the advantage on the scoreboard, in the final stage, Rogério ceni’s men managed the result. At the end of the match, there was almost time for the third, which would be a great goal: Galoppo received a cross in the area and hit a beautiful volley, very well defended by Pegorari.

Youth closes

Aware of its limitations, Juventude doubled the lines in the defense field, closed in and waited for the best opportunities to counterattack with space or set pieces. With the quick reaction to the visitors’ first goal, the strategy even seemed to work, but in the final stage, Papo slowed down and could not recover and offered little danger to Felipe Alves’ goal.

From side to side

The advances on the sides worked so well for Tricolor that it was from the sides that the first goal of the game came: in the 35th minute, Moreira advanced on the right and made an open cross in the penalty area, where Reinaldo appeared free to test firmly and open the scoring. . Two other dangerous chances in the first stage, both finished by Calleri, came from similar moves.

no time to celebrate

Two minutes after the tricolor goal, after a cross from the right, Élton, with his back to the area, made a precise pass to Capixaba. The striker dominated well and finished high to beat Felipe Alves and tie.

Reinaldo returns São Paulo ahead of the scoreboard

In the second stage, São Paulo’s insistence had an effect: after a corner kick, Reinaldo took advantage of the leftovers to kick hard and put Rogério Ceni’s team ahead of the score once again.

Ju can fall in this round

Getting closer and closer to the fall for Serie B, Juventude could fall even today after the defeat at home. This will happen if Ceará and Coritiba win their games at night.

DATASHEET

YOUTH 1 X 2 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 33rd round

Date and time: October 23, 2022 (Sunday), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul (RS)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

assistants: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR) and Jefferson Cleiton Piva da Silva (PR)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

yellow cards: Rodrigo Soares (JUV) and Vitor Mendes (JUV); Moreira (SAO) and Pablo Maia (SAO)

goals: Reinaldo (SAO), at 36 minutes, and Capixaba (JUV), at 38 minutes of the 1st half; Reinaldo (SAO), at 10 of the 2nd half

YOUTH: Pegorari; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Vitor Mendes and Rodrigo Soares; Élton (Bruno Nazário), Jadson (Gabriel Tota), Chico (Jean Irmer), Capixaba (Ruan) and Rafinha (Óscar Ruiz); Isidro Pitta. Technician: Lucas Zanella.

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Moreira (Galoppo), Luizão, Léo and Reinaldo (Welington); Rafinha, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor (Igor Gomes) and Patrick (Marcos Guilherme); Calleri and Bustos (Eder). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.