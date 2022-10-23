Renato shudders with Grêmio’s return to Série A, but already charges for 2023: “No more amateurs” | Guild

Grêmio returned to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Access came with a 3-0 victory over Náutico, in the Aflitos, and driving the greatest idol in the club’s history, Renato Portaluppi. After the match, the coach said he was thrilled with the return to the first division, but he has already made a charge in the middle of the Aflitos lawn for the next season.

“Nothing more than our obligation”, says Renato Portaluppi about Grêmio’s access

Renato stated that Grêmio can no longer “put amateurs” to work and has already set the tone: he asked for a strong team for the next season. The coach does not have a guaranteed sequence at the club, which will go through presidential elections at the end of this year.

– I have goosebumps, imagine the fan. I said before, it was our obligation to put Grêmio back in Serie A. The fan has been suffering for a year or so, unfortunately there was a fall, but now Grêmio has returned to its rightful place – declared Renato.

Grêmio beats Náutico and gains access with two rounds to spare

– Enough of putting amateurs in the club, this is the reality. Our president has to get his hands dirty, whoever he is, and make a strong team, so that our fans don’t suffer anymore. And that he can win titles again, is the dream of every fan – added the coach.

Renato’s celebration was contained on the pitch. The coach repeated more than once that access was an “obligation” for Grêmio and there was no reason to celebrate in an effusive way.

– I told them that it was useless for opponents to stumble and for us not to do our part. We did nothing more than the obligation, I promised that we would go up. He was choking. But it’s putting the right people in the right places so the fans don’t suffer anymore. A club of this magnitude has to fight for titles again. You have to make a team of good players, with some who are here, to fight for titles – continued the coach.

Best moments: Náutico 0 x 3 Grêmio for the 36th round of the Brasileirão Série B

– (The celebration) was discreet, we did nothing more than our obligation. Grêmio should have been together with Cruzeiro, it didn’t happen, it was suffered, but now we have to get our hands dirty for next year – he added.

Grêmio reached 61 points with the victory, resumed the vice-leadership of Serie B and can no longer be reached by the fifth place with two rounds of the end of Serie B. The next appointment will be on Friday, against Tombense, again out of home.

1 of 1 Renato Portaluppi celebrates Grêmio’s accession — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press Renato Portaluppi celebrates Grêmio’s accession — Photo: Marlon Costa / Pernambuco Press