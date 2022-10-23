Reserves do the trick, and Flamengo wins América-MG a week before the Libertadores decision

Even with a team full of reserves due to the Libertadores final, the Flamengo beat América-MG, 2-1, at Arena Independência. Matheus França and Everton Cebolinha scored for the visitors, while Everaldo scored for Coelho in a game valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

With the result, Rubro-Negro continues in third place, with 58 points, two behind the vice-leader Internacioal, which has one less game. América-MG, on the other hand, was parked at 45 points and could leave the G8 with five rounds to go in the national competition.



JEWEL IN HEIGHTS

Flamengo started the match taking care of the main actions and bringing danger to the opposing goal. Everton Cebolinha made a good move on the left and rolled the ball for Matheus França to dominate the area and finish on top. Then Marinho took a corner, just as the shirt 42 headed towards the back of Matheus Cavichioli’s net.



RABBIT RESPONSE



The visitors didn’t even have time to celebrate, as América-MG went up in the next move. Juninho and Wellington Paulista built a good move in the red-black area, and the defense did not remove the danger. With that, the ball is left for Everaldo to leave everything the same.

GOAL VALID

After raising doubts about whether the ball touched Wellington Paulista’s arm, Jean Pierre consulted the VAR booth. The referee analyzed the bid and validated the home team’s equalizing goal. Coelho tried the turn, when Cáceres crossed in the area, and Hugo released the ball. Alê had the chance to submit, but sent him out.

IN THE CORNER

Again on the left, Cebolinha received the ball and made it difficult for the opponent to mark. The striker had freedom to bring to the middle and finish in the corner, with no chance for Cavichioli. In a quick counterattack, Everaldo had freedom and kicked from the edge of the area for Hugo to palm. The ball was disputed in midfield, soon after, and Alê risked from afar.

BLACK CHANCES

The first big chance of the final stage came from the feet of Matheus França, who won through Éder. However, the forward made the wrong decision when trying to cross in depth, and Germán Conti cleared the danger in a corner. Marinho won on the right and dropped the bomb for the archer to palm and save America.



AMERICAN PRESSURE

The Coelho, then, bet on plays from above to take danger and try to reach the tie. Cáceres crossed, and Conti headed firmly for Hugo’s great save. At another cross into the area, the red-black archer warded off danger. Matheus França took a risk from far away, over the Minas goal.



VOID GOAL

With Vágner Mancini’s changes on the return of half-time, América-MG tried to equalize on top. And that’s how Mastriani found Aloísio alone to put the ball in the back of the net. However, the attacker was offside and the goal was disallowed. In the end, Flamengo responded in the counterattacks, and Marinho had the chance to score the third, but missed in the submission.

EYE ON THE AGENDA



Flamengo’s next match for the Brasileirão will be on Tuesday, at 9:45 pm, against Santos, at Maracanã. On Saturday, the team will play the Copa Libertadores final, at 5 pm, against Athletico-PR, in Guayaquil. Coelho, in turn, takes the field against Goiás, on Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, at Haile Pinheiro.



DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG 1X2 FLAMENGO

Stadium: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date and time: October 22, 2022 at 7pm

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (FIFA/RS) and Lucio Beiersdorf Flor (RS)

Video referee: Rafael Traci (SC)

Yellow Cards: Aloísio (AME) / Fabricio Bruno (FLA)

Red Cards: –

goals: Matheus França (10’/1T) (0-1) / Everaldo (12’/1T) (1-1) / Everton Cebolinha (23’/1T) (1-2)

AMERICA-MG (Coach: Vagner Mancini)

Matheus Cavichioli; Raúl Cáceres, Germán Conti, Éder and Danilo Avelar; Lucas Kal (Henrique Almeida 40’/2T), Juninho and Alê (Benítez – halftime); Everaldo (Aloísio 26’/2T), Felipe Azevedo (Matheusinho – half-time) and Wellington Paulista (Mastriani – half-time)



FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)

Hugo Souza, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Diego and Victor Hugo; Matheus França (Matheus Gonçalves 45’/2T), Marinho (Igor Jesus 45’/2T) and Everton Cebolinha (Matheusão ​​32’/2T)