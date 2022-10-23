Results help, and Grêmio can guarantee return to Série A if they beat Náutico | Guild

Grêmio can return to Serie A this Sunday. The results of the round helped and, in case of victory against Náutico, at 16h, in the Aflitos, Tricolor can give a mathematical “goodbye” to Série B.

Sport, Criciúma and Sampaio Corrêa did not win their matches and, thus, Grêmio has the possible scenario to guarantee access. In the initial stages of their games, Sport and Criciúma even came out ahead of Londrina and Vasco, respectively. However, both were unable to withstand the results and took the upset almost simultaneously. Sampaio lost to Ituano.

The gaucho team now needs a victory this Sunday to guarantee access. A tie leaves Grêmio with the need to only draw with Tombense, next Friday, to be in Serie A in 2023.

The round also had Bahia’s draw with Vila Nova. Thus, Grêmio lost the vice-leadership and dropped to fourth place. In case of victory, Tricolor resumes the position. If you tie in Aflitos, you become third place.

– Tomorrow (Sunday) you have to play with intelligence, the ability to understand the game, you have to make the ball move, the opponent will open up if you do that. This for us is very well put. We’ve just come out of a conversation and this has been made clear. We have to play calmly, with the ball at our feet, and creating situations – said President Romildo after watching the games on Saturday afternoon.

For the decisive game in the Aflitos, Renato does not have Biel, injured, but will have the return of Brenno and Kannemann in defense. In attack, Guilherme should take the spot. Tricolor lives the anticipation of early access this Sunday.

