Retired woman loses BRL 208,000 in SP after ‘fake Johnny Depp’ asks for help to pay lawsuit

A 61-year-old retired woman was the victim of a virtual scam in Osasco, São Paulo, at the end of 2020. The lady, who believed she had been talking on Instagram with the American actor Johnny Depp since October of that year, delivered R$ 208 4000 to the faker. According to UOL colonist Rogério Gentile, in an article published this Tuesday (04), the victim explained to the Justice that, initially, they talked about “everyday affairs“, but the criminal soon saw the opportunity to win over the Brazilian.

According to the victim, who even sold a car and a house to help him, the person impersonating the actor involved her with “a sad story that he needed money for the payment of convictions in cases in which he was involved”. At the time, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, were facing a legal fight after the actress accused him of domestic violence.

The lawyer in the case, Eduarda Tosi, told the court that after the false story about lack of money, the criminal and the lady started a ‘romance’. It was then that the scammer promised her to live together. “The pandemic contributed to her believing every lie told by the scammer, given the emotional shock experienced. She was just looking for a way out or life change.” explained the lawyer. According to the lawsuit, the retiree even had plastic surgery believing she would live in Los Angeles, in the United States.

The messages with the fake actor only stopped when the woman’s son suspected the high values ​​of the transfers and asked her. According to the lawsuit, the deposits took place from November to December 2020 at Banco do Brasil, to an account that the scammer claimed to be from “Brazilian friend of your lawyer“. At the beginning, R$ 15 thousand, then R$ 40.4 thousand and, finally, R$ 153 thousand.

The pensioner went to court against the bank, claiming that there was no “maintenance” and “inspection” by the institution, however, the company defended itself, stating that the woman “transferred the values ​​of their own free will“, having not interfered in the operations. Judge Clarissa Alves rejected the accusation against Banco do Brasil, but the São Paulo judge, if she wishes, can still appeal.

