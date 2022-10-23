Revenue Auction has MacBooks, Apple Watch and iPad – Tecnoblog

The Federal Revenue will hold another auction of seized products. Among the auctioned items are Apple Watch and other brands, fitness bracelets, MacBooks, iPads, chargers, cables and more accessories. The deadline for bidding is November 8th. Starting bids, however, are high.
Revenue auctions are divided into lots that can have one to many products. The batches of this are more for the second option.
Lot 9, for example, has 8,000 USB cables for cell phones; lot 12 has almost 1,800 Xiaomi Bluetooth headphones, more than 2,000 Apple chargers and almost 500 Xiaomi smartbands.
And as you can imagine, taking home a batch of these isn’t cheap at all. Lot 13, for example, has a minimum bid of BRL 73,000. It contains 11 14-inch MacBook Pros, two 16-inch MacBooks Air and six 16-inch MacBooks Pro.
How to participate in the Revenue Auction
The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a little complicated.
- Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately).
- Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal.
- Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 1017800/000002/2022. Read the notice carefully.
- Make your proposal.
The Revenue will receive bids until 6 pm on November 8. The bidding session is scheduled for November 9 at 2pm. All times are from Brasilia.
If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver. It is necessary to schedule an appointment using the telephone numbers available in the notice and go to the place to withdraw. The lots are in São Leopoldo (RS), Porto Alegre (RS) and Santa Cruz do Sul (RS).
Highlight lots
|9
|2x Apple Watch Series 3
3x Apple Watch SE
7x Apple Watch Series 6
1x Apple Watch (series not specified)
1x voltage adapter
12x films
13x smartwatch bracelets
2x Amazfit Band 5
2x Mi Smart Band 5
16x “usb adapter”
11x “Watch protector”
1x iPad 9
2x Hoverboard
11x Mobile support
2x Powerbank
1x Watch film (box of 30)
50x cell phone batteries
10x Screens for iPad
70x Screens for iPhone
4x Mobile Gimbal
8000x Mobile USB Cables
5x miscellaneous cables
5x tripod
20x HMaston USB Cable
2x AM/FM Radio
30825x Cellular glass film
1x Amazfit T-Rex
1x Amazfit GTR
40x IT Blue USB Cable
20x Card holder for cell phone
30x “Finger Plug”
|BRL 40,000
|12
|1799x Mi Airdots 2
1070x Apple Charger 20W
1000x Apple Charger
495x Xiaomi Smartwatch (or Band) 5
290x MagSafe Charger
300x Generic Magsafe Charger
hundredsx MacBooks and iMacs parts and pieces
|BRL 50,000
|13
|11x MacBook Pro 14″ M1
2x MacBook Air M1
5x MacBook Pro 16″ M1
|BRL 73,000
|16
|30x Apple Watch Series 3
11x Apple Watch SE
4x iPad 8
1x iPad Pro 11″, 2nd generation
14x iPad Pro 11″, M1
16x MacBook Pro M1
|BRL 61,000
|17
|11x iPad 8
128x Apple Pencil 1
86x Apple Pencil 2
6x Apple Watch Series 6
59x AirPods Pro
41x Apple Watch SE
9x MacBook Air M1
4x Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 11
1x Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 12.9
1x Crucial DDR4 16GB
|BRL 74,000
|21
|1x unspecified board, ASUS
26x Apple Watch SE
10x Asus Laptops
7x HP Zbook
various connectors, accessories, HDs, parts, parts
|BRL 40,000
|24
|1x Sony A7RIII
5x Camera UV Filters
11x GoPro Hero 7 Black
4x Filter for lens
10x Marshall Lens
1x Canon camera strap
|BRL 12,000