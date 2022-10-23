Revenue Auction has MacBooks, Apple Watch and iPad – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The Federal Revenue will hold another auction of seized products. Among the auctioned items are Apple Watch and other brands, fitness bracelets, MacBooks, iPads, chargers, cables and more accessories. The deadline for bidding is November 8th. Starting bids, however, are high.

Revenue auctions are divided into lots that can have one to many products. The batches of this are more for the second option.

Lot 9, for example, has 8,000 USB cables for cell phones; lot 12 has almost 1,800 Xiaomi Bluetooth headphones, more than 2,000 Apple chargers and almost 500 Xiaomi smartbands.

And as you can imagine, taking home a batch of these isn’t cheap at all. Lot 13, for example, has a minimum bid of BRL 73,000. It contains 11 14-inch MacBook Pros, two 16-inch MacBooks Air and six 16-inch MacBooks Pro.

How to participate in the Revenue Auction

The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a little complicated.

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately). Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal. Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 1017800/000002/2022. Read the notice carefully. Make your proposal.

The Revenue will receive bids until 6 pm on November 8. The bidding session is scheduled for November 9 at 2pm. All times are from Brasilia.

If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver. It is necessary to schedule an appointment using the telephone numbers available in the notice and go to the place to withdraw. The lots are in São Leopoldo (RS), Porto Alegre (RS) and Santa Cruz do Sul (RS).

