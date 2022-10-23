Revenue Auction has MacBooks, Apple Watch and iPad

The Federal Revenue will hold another auction of seized products. Among the auctioned items are Apple Watch and other brands, fitness bracelets, MacBooks, iPads, chargers, cables and more accessories. The deadline for bidding is November 8th. Starting bids, however, are high.







Revenue auctions are divided into lots that can have one to many products. The batches of this are more for the second option.

Lot 9, for example, has 8,000 USB cables for cell phones; lot 12 has almost 1,800 Xiaomi Bluetooth headphones, more than 2,000 Apple chargers and almost 500 Xiaomi smartbands.

And as you can imagine, taking home a batch of these isn’t cheap at all. Lot 13, for example, has a minimum bid of BRL 73,000. It contains 11 14-inch MacBook Pros, two 16-inch MacBooks Air and six 16-inch MacBooks Pro.

How to participate in the Revenue Auction

The Federal Revenue’s auctions have lots destined to individuals or legal entities. You can participate, but the process is a little complicated.

Obtain a digital certificate (purchased separately). Get an access code through the e-CAC Portal. Look for the notice on the IRS website. The number is 1017800/000002/2022. Read the notice carefully. Make your proposal.

The Revenue will receive bids until 6 pm on November 8. The bidding session is scheduled for November 9 at 2pm. All times are from Brasilia.

If you want to participate, keep in mind that the Revenue doesn’t deliver. It is necessary to schedule an appointment using the telephone numbers available in the notice and go to the place to withdraw. The lots are in São Leopoldo (RS), Porto Alegre (RS) and Santa Cruz do Sul (RS).

Highlight lots

9 2x Apple Watch Series 3

3x Apple Watch SE

7x Apple Watch Series 6

1x Apple Watch (series not specified)

1x voltage adapter

12x films

13x smartwatch bracelets

2x Amazfit Band 5

2x Mi Smart Band 5

16x “usb adapter”

11x “Watch Protector”

1x iPad 9

2x Hoverboard

11x Mobile support

2x Powerbank

1x Watch film (box of 30)

50x cell phone batteries

10x Screens for iPad

70x Screens for iPhone

4x Mobile Gimbal

8000x Mobile USB Cables

5x miscellaneous cables

5x tripod

20x HMaston USB Cable

2x AM/FM Radio

30825x Cellular glass film

1x Amazfit T-Rex

1x Amazfit GTR

40x IT Blue USB Cable

20x Card holder for cell phone

30x “Finger Plug”

BRL 40,000

12 1799x Mi Airdots 2

1070x Apple Charger 20W

1000x Apple Charger

495x Xiaomi Smartwatch (or Band) 5

290x MagSafe Charger

300x Generic Magsafe Charger

hundredsx MacBooks and iMacs parts and pieces

BRL 50,000

13 11x MacBook Pro 14″ M1

2x MacBook Air M1

5x MacBook Pro 16″ M1

BRL 73,000

16 30x Apple Watch Series 3

11x Apple Watch SE

4x iPad 8

1x iPad Pro 11″, 2nd generation

14x iPad Pro 11″, M1

16x MacBook Pro M1

BRL 61,000

17 11x iPad 8

128x Apple Pencil 1

86x Apple Pencil 2

6x Apple Watch Series 6

59x AirPods Pro

41x Apple Watch SE

9x MacBook Air M1

4x Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 11

1x Magic Keyboard iPad Pro 12.9

1x Crucial DDR4 16GB

BRL 74,000

21 1x unspecified board, ASUS

26x Apple Watch SE

10x Asus Laptops

7x HP Zbook

various connectors, accessories, HDs, parts, parts

BRL 40,000

24 1x Sony A7RIII

5x Camera UV Filters

11x GoPro Hero 7 Black

4x Filter for lens

10x Marshall Lens

1x Canon camera strap

BRL 12,000

