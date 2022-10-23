Review | The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X07: No Man’s Land

Here’s another reversal of expectations that The Handmaid’s Tale brings us this season, exploring in the most critical and intelligent way possible the relationship between June and Serena. At the end of the last episode, a lot was open for speculation, but I think there weren’t many thoughts that followed the path that we had in this chapter. The relationship between two enemies, in a TV series with strong dramatic support, like this one, deserves a script of this magnitude, and its entire development around the female protagonists shows that human feelings go through phases and depend on a specific context to show themselves the way they show themselves. In this case, seeing the game changed in relation to power structures was the first thing that caught my attention, in this masterpiece directed by Brazilian Natalia Leite.

Motherhood is the subject of At Man’s Land, bringing us the birth of Serena’s son, whom she names Noah. Motherhood episodes in the series are treated with the utmost attention and are given the most emotional scripts in the series. show (remember the glorious holly, from Season 2?). Now imagine that general action, already expected from the series, added to a drama where intense losses can happen. Texts with this weight stand out even more when the main cast is good enough to bring so many emotions to life. And, well, what about Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski here? Both actresses deliver immensely powerful performances, covering themes ranging from the beginnings of overcoming trauma, to exposing personal feelings, to the incomprehensible love that motherhood brings to most women and the inhuman conditions of Gilead. It is a purge-episode, a catharsis-episode, but carried out from a tender point of view, supported by the miracle of life.

Past moments in Gilead are not free. I liked the way the script managed to link the event of a woman’s death to saving the child. It touched me immensely, and the weight of that event comes with great force to the present moment, when June tells Serena that she and the other women mattered. Because they’re people. And they deserve to live, they deserve to be recognized and treated as people. Note that an even greater tone of social criticism is added to the question, because we are talking about a basic right here. And this is rethought by June in a context where she needs to help a woman who was once her tormentor, to give birth and stay alive. “I’m not you, Serena“. What a phrase! By the way, do you understand now why I hit so hard that June was being completely deconfigured back in Season 3? No matter how many angry and violent acts she may commit, there will always be a limit for June. And here we had, for those who still had some doubts, the greatest example of this.

But the real punch of the episode comes at the end. After moments where many truths are said and scenes of great tenderness are shown, there is an ellipsis, and we are already in a hospital, in Canada. Yes, ellipses as big as these are weird, but we need to think about possibilities and probabilities to better deal with them. In my case, I didn’t see any of these elements breaking, so, despite the initial shock after noticing the ellipse, I hugged that block tightly. June, Serena and Noah are in Canada. And the end of the episode brings us a perfect revenge. By the way, revenge, no. Justice. Repair. It hurts, while it is satisfying to see Serena experiencing firsthand what she and the government she helped build and supported did to hundreds of women and children kidnapped by the fundamentalist Christian dictatorship of Gilead. What an outcome! What interpretations! What a story!

The Handmaid’s Tale – 5X07: No Man’s Land (USA, October 19, 2022)

Direction: Natalia Leite

Road map: Rachel Shukert

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ever Carradine, Nina Kiri, Bahia Watson, Okiki Kendall, Catherine Saindon, Marianne Sawchuk, Belinda Bijan, Kendra Leigh Timmins, Luna Szeto, Jennifer Villaverde, Izad Etemadi, Emily Berry, Neil Whitely

Duration: 52 minutes