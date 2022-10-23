Róger Guedes says that wife was cursed after vice

Author of the winning goal for Corinthians in the classic against Santos, tonight (22), in Vila Belmiro, for the Brazilian Championship, Róger Guedes revealed that his wife was cursed on social media after Timão lost the title of the Copa do Brasil , and did not hide the discomfort with the situation.

The player said he was “some assholes” and said he knew “that he is not a fan because Corinthians is not like that”. After the goalless draw at Neo Química Arena, Vítor Pereira’s team drew 1-1 with Flamengo at Maracanã, but lost in the penalty shootout.

“Our objective is to be among the four, to try to get as close as possible to the leader, which today is Palmeiras. That is our objective now. We were upset. I, in particular, am very much. I was just upset for cursing my wife, who is pregnant, but these are some assholes that we know are not fans because Corinthians are not like that. But now, it’s a ball forward”, he stressed , in a press conference.

As he had mentioned when he left the Vila’s lawn, Róger Guedes highlighted his upset at the defeat in the final and admitted that he was not very focused for the confrontation with Peixe.

“Concentration, you can’t lie. Until the time of the game, I wasn’t at all concentrated. I was quite upset, especially because it was a title I wanted. I’m very upset until now”, he pointed out.

“Everyone was upset, every Corinthians fan. Everyone was devastated by the game we played there. Everyone saw it, the second half was brilliant at Maracanã, unfortunately, football has those things. And, as I said, we are still upset, but we have to turn around this key. We have six decisions”, he added.