Róger Guedes scores in the end and Corinthians beats Santos 1-0 in Vila Belmiro

With a goal from striker Róger Guedes, in the 43rd minute of the second half, Corinthians defeated Santos 1-0, this Saturday, in the classic played at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game was marked by the expulsion of Corinthians Yuri Alberto, even before the break, and Lucas Barbosa, in the second stage.

Now with 57 points, Corinthians provisionally returns to fourth place – it can be overtaken this Sunday by Fluminense, which makes the classic carioca against Botafogo. The positive result is an encouragement to the team that last Wednesday lost the Copa do Brasil title to Flamengo, at Maracanã, in the penalty shootout.

Santos, on the other hand, remains in 12th place, with 43 points, and misses the opportunity to approach the top of the leaderboard, where the vacancies for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores are.

For the 34th round, the two teams will play midweek. Santos will enter the field first, this Tuesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), against Flamengo, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. The following day, Corinthians will host Fluminense, at the same time, at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo.

The game – The classic started with the teams in different rotations on the field. Santos showed more disposition, good ball touch and quick attacks by the wings, especially the right with Ângelo, who always cut inwards to create the plays. In the best of them, in the 22nd minute, he fired at speed, scored with Marcos Leonardo and invaded the area. Cássio arrived with a cart and took it forward, but the ball was left for Lucas Braga. The forward hit and Fausto Vera, almost on the line, prevented the goal.

On the other hand, Corinthians seems to have not entered the field at Vila Belmiro in the first half. With the head still in the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil, the team started the classic very dispersed, without much inspiration in the attack and also in the defense.

The defensive sector, which was greatly affected by the Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira due to the physical wear and tear, gave many spaces for the Santos attack. In attack, nothing productive from the trio Gustavo Silva/Róger Guedes/Yuri Alberto. And to make matters worse, the striker showed a lot of nervousness to the point of receiving a yellow card, in the 35th minute, for a “scissors” on the steering wheel Rodrigo Fernández, and the red card shortly after, at 42, when he left his arm open in the defender’s face. Luiz Felipe.

For the second half, Vítor Pereira made four changes at once and reinforced the defensive sector. Santos, wanting to take advantage of the fact that they have an extra player, returned with Lucas Barbosa in place of Rodrigo Fernández to have more creativity in the attack, but the midfielder spoiled the plans of the interim Orlando Ribeiro by receiving two yellow cards in an interval of 10 minutes and get kicked out.

With the teams in numerical equality again, Corinthians did the best. With more rested players in the midfield – such as Ramiro, Du Queiroz and Roni, who entered at half-time -, Timão started to play the ball more and even created some dangerous chances with Gustavo Silva and Róger Guedes.

With Santos very apathetic after the expulsion of Lucas Barbosa, the reward for Corinthians came in a quick counterattack from the left. In the 43rd minute, Róger Guedes received from Roni and advanced from the midfield, diagonally, to the area. Close to the small area, he pouted the ball, which passed between the legs of goalkeeper João Paulo and entered the left corner. Corinthians victory.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 0 x 1 CORINTHIANS

Place: Vila Belmiro Stadium, in Santos (SP)

Date: October 22, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA-SP)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIfa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

Income: BRL 552,532.50

Public: 12,872 fans

yellow cards: Lucas Braga (Santos); Cássio, Balbuena and Fausto Vera (Corinthians)

red cards: Lucas Barbosa (Santos); Yuri Alberto (Corinthians)

Goal:

CORINTHIANS: Róger Guedes (at 43min of the 2nd half)

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Auro), Luiz Felipe (Derick), Alex and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández (Lucas Barbosa), Camacho and Ed Carlos (Sandry); Angelo (Miguelito), Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro (interim)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Robert Renan, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Fausto Vera (Du Queiroz), Maycon (Ramiro) and Giuliano (Roni); Gustavo Silva (Mateus Vital), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto

Technician: Victor Pereira

Leave your comment