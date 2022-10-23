Rogério Ceni fulfills promise and takes Luciano even suspended for São Paulo game | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni kept his promise: Luciano, even suspended, traveled with the São Paulo delegation to Caxias do Sul for the game against Juventude, this Sunday.

The striker took the third yellow card at the end of the game against Coritiba, in a confusion with a rival, when the match was already defined.

From the bench, Ceni reportedly told the striker that he would travel anyway.

The “scolding” was well received by the athlete, who soon after the game at Morumbi said he was available to accompany the cast and cheer for the team at Alfredo Jaconi.

The tricolor delegation arrived in Caxias do Sul early this Saturday night, on a chartered flight. The match is scheduled for 16:00 this Sunday.

With 44 points, São Paulo disputes a place in the Brazilian G-8 for a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

A possible lineup for Sunday has: Felipe Alves; Ferraresi, Luizão and Léo; Moreira, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick and Reinaldo; Eder and Calleri.

See the list of related for the match against Juventude:

goalkeepers : Felipe Alves, Jandrei and Thiago Couto

: Felipe Alves, Jandrei and Thiago Couto defenders : Ferraresi, Léo, Luizão and Beraldo

: Ferraresi, Léo, Luizão and Beraldo sides : Rafinha, Moreira, Reinaldo and Wellington

: Rafinha, Moreira, Reinaldo and Wellington midfielders : Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Andrés Colorado, Luan, Galoppo, André Anderson, Patrick, Igor Gomes and Talles Costa

: Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Andrés Colorado, Luan, Galoppo, André Anderson, Patrick, Igor Gomes and Talles Costa attackers: Calleri, Eder, Marcos Guilherme, Bustos

