Round 37 of Serie B allows Vasco access even without winning

Vasco won Criciúma in a dramatic way, this Saturday, in São Januário, and approached access to the First Division. With the result of 2 to 1, the team from Rio de Janeiro jumped from fourth place to vice-leadership – Grêmio, which is still playing in the round, can regain the position – and was five points ahead of Ituano, fifth place, and six of Londrina and Sport, sixth and seventh.

Therefore, as there are two rounds left for the end of Series B, that is, six points, a victory guarantees Vasco mathematically in Series A. And even if Sampaio Corrêa doesn’t win, next Thursday, at 8 pm, in São Januário , the cruzmaltina team can return to the elite in the penultimate round.

For this to happen, there are two possibilities. If they tie, just hope Ituano doesn’t beat Londrina on Friday. On the other hand, if defeated, Ituano and Londrina will have to draw and Sport will have to stumble against Operário, on the same day.

After today’s victory, Vasco reached a 97.3% chance of moving up to the first division, according to calculations by the Mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Grêmio and Bahia, which today complete the G4, have 96.9% and 95.6%, respectively.

For the match against Sampaio Corrêa, next Thursday, coach Jorginho will have the return of forward Raniel and midfielder Luiz Henrique, both returning from suspension. The good phase at home is also a boost for the fans, since the cruzmaltino team is the fourth best home team in the competition.