Russian attacks cause blackouts in much of Ukraine | World

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian energy facilities on Saturday (22), causing blackouts in several regions Kiev reported, as Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson asked civilians to evacuate .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian attacks had reached a “very wide” scale. He promised that his military would improve on an already good record of shooting down missiles with the help of its partners.

With the war about to begin its ninth month and the European winter approaching, the potential for freezing misery grows as the Russia continues to attack the power grid of the Ukraine.

In Kherson, the target of Ukraine’s aggressive counterattack to the invasion launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, occupation authorities instructed civilians to leave.

“Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive bombing of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the (east) bank of the Dnipro!” Russian occupation authorities posted on Telegram.

Thousands of civilians left Kherson after warnings of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.

In Oleshky, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro, Reuters saw people arriving from Kherson in boats, laden with boxes, bags and pets. A woman carried a child under one arm and a dog under the other.

“I really didn’t want to (leave), I’m still working,” said one resident. “We wanted to stay here in the region, but now we don’t know.”

Ukraine’s military said it was making gains as its forces moved south across the region, taking at least two villages that Russian troops said they had abandoned. Kherson links Ukraine to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Telegram: “Kherson region! Just a little longer. Hold on. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are working.”

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Since October 10, Russia has launched devastating attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, hitting at least half of its thermal power generation and up to 40% of the entire system.

Authorities in several regions on Saturday reported strikes at facilities and power outages as engineers scrambled to restore the grid. Governors advised residents to stock up on water.

More than a million people were left without power, said presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko. Parts of Kiev suffered power cuts overnight, and a city official warned that the attacks could leave Ukraine’s capital without power and heat for “several days or weeks”.

Another presidential aide, Mykhailo Podolyak, said Moscow wanted to create a new wave of refugees in Europe with the attacks, while Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that the attacks constituted genocide.

Moscow has acknowledged targeting energy infrastructure but denies targeting civilians.

Zelensky, in his nightly video speech, said the “last mass attack” affected regions in western, central and southern Ukraine.

“Of course, we don’t have the technical capability to shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and attack drones. I’m sure that gradually we will achieve that, with the help of our partners. We are already shooting down most cruise missiles, most drones .”

Ukrainian forces shot down 20 missiles and more than 10 Iranian-made drones on Saturday, he said. The air force command had previously said that 33 missiles were fired at Ukraine, with 18 shot down.

No new developments were reported on the Nova Kakhovka dam. Zelensky on Friday urged the West to warn Moscow not to blow up the Russian-controlled dam on the Dnipro.

Russia has accused Kiev of setting off the dam and planning to destroy it in what Ukrainian officials called a sign that Moscow could blow it up and blame Kiev. Neither side has provided evidence to support its claims.

The Soviet-era structure holds 18 cubic kilometers of water, roughly equal to the Great Salt Lake in the US state of Utah. Its destruction could devastate much of the Kherson region. It supplies water to Crimea and the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.