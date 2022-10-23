Ryan Reynolds mocks his wife Blake Lively in cute birthday post – Monet

+



Ryan Reynolds mocks Blake Lively in cute birthday post (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds loses his wife, but he doesn’t miss the joke.

The ‘Deadpool’ star marked the 35th birthday of Blake Lively, who he’s been married to for 10 years, with an Instagram post on Thursday. The 45-year-old actor paid tribute to his beloved with a series of photos, including records of their moments together, snaps of the actress’ stunning looks and a hilarious portrait of her lying down with some lettuce leaves covering her face.

“Happy birthday Blake Lively. You are spectacular. Not sure if you were born or invented,” Ryan wrote in the post’s caption, before joking, “By the way, thanks for insisting that I get out of the house every now and then.”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Used to her husband’s good mood, the ‘Gossip Girl’ actress responded in the comments field of the publication with smile emojis and heart symbols. “My man,” she wrote she.

See the post below:

Blake Lively’s reaction to her husband’s post (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met while filming ‘Green Lantern’ (2011). They were married the year after the film was released, and they share three daughters: James, seven; Inez, out of five; and Betty, two.

The couple love to joke with each other on social media. On Mother’s Day 2021, for example, the Marvel actor wrote a series of endearing words to his partner on Instagram and joked: “I could never have imagined that anonymous sex in an airport bathroom could lead to this. Or how you hired a bounty hunter to find me. Be that as it may, I am very lucky to reflect some of the light with which you illuminate us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their two eldest daughters, James and Inez, in 2016 (Photo: Getty Images)

In a recent interview, the Canadian actor also revealed that Blake was not happy when he found out that he had become a member of the Wrexham AFC, a fifth division team in the Premier League. “[A reação dela] it wasn’t good, Rob, no. It wasn’t great,” he told Rob McElhenney on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’. “Yeah, we’re still working on it,” he added good-naturedly.

Ryan also talked about how he approached the actress in an interview with the ‘Smartless’ podcast in 2021.”[Foi] in the darkest fold of the anus of the universe called ‘Green Lantern’. We were friends, and about a year and a half later, we went on a double date, but we were dating different people,” he recalled.

According to the actor, the relationship between him and Blake turned romantic when they traveled to the United States together months after they met. “Suddenly, she was going to Boston and so was I, so I said, ‘Well, I’m going with you.’ We got on the train and traveled together,” he said. “I was just begging her to sleep with me.”

“A week later, I was like, ‘We should buy a house together.’ And we did,” he added.