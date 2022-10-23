Sainz beats Leclerc to take pole at US GP in Austin

Carlos Sainz is pole position at this weekend’s F1 US GP. In the qualifying held this Saturday afternoon (22), the pilot tried to make the best lap in the final moments to stay at the forefront of the pack.

The time period valid for the 19th stage of the 2022 season took place without major problems. During the three stages on the Circuit of the Americas, the competitors had no accidents and breaks, no interruptions required.

So, with a time of 1min34s356, the Spaniard from Ferrari was the one who took the position of honor on the grid in Austin, Texas. In fact, it is the third time that the competitor starts from the point in this championship. Max Verstappen is the one who shares the front row.

Find out how the F1 US GP qualifying went:

It’s time to qualify on the Circuit of the Americas. As with all the activities carried out on the weekend, the sun was shining with the thermometer marking 30ºC and the asphalt reaching 36ºC.

For the race in Austin, a considerable list of drivers would be dealing with penalties. Guanyu Zhou, Fernando Alonso and Sergio Pérez lose five positions on the starting grid, while Charles Leclerc would lose ten.

Q1

As soon as the clock started ticking, the drivers didn’t take long to leave the pits. Alexander Albon, Nicholas Latifi, Mick Schumacher, Zhou and Kevin Magnussen were the first to accelerate on the track.

In the early times appearing on the table, Max Verstappen was the fastest of the moment with 1min35s864. The Dutchman was followed by his teammate, Schumacher, Zhou and Albon completing the top-5.

However, the reigning champion was soon overtaken by Ferrari’s Monegasque. Leclerc beat his opponent in 0s069 to be the fastest with just over ten minutes to go in the first phase.

Carlos Sainz, Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Nicholas Latifi were the competitors who had not yet completed a fast lap.

As he came on his fast spin, Sainz managed to catch Sebastian Vettel’s vacuum. The Spaniard made first and third purple sectors and with 1min35s297, he jumped to first place.

With everyone already doing at least one fast lap, the five riders who were in the cut-off zone for Q2 were Latifi, Yuki sunoda, Albon, Daniel Ricciardo and Magnussen. In 15th, Esteban was on the beam.

Guanyu was the first driver to fall victim to the track limits over the weekend in Austin. The Chinese had his fast lap deleted and was moved to 20th place. At this time, most of the drivers were in the pits.

Checkered flag and the five drivers who failed to advance to the second stage of the classification were Magnussen, Ricciardo, Ocon, Schumacher and Latifi.

Q2

The 15-minute regress began to define the ten drivers who would fight for pole position. In the first moments, however, the pilots waited before going to the track.

The first engine roars started at the Circuits of the Americas. Gasly, Vettel, Stroll, Tsunoda and Bottas chose to use the most used soft compounds in an interesting strategy for Q2.

Red Bull and Ferrari used the same compounds they ran in Q1. Meanwhile, when he came on his fast lap, Gasly was struggling with the brakes and even said on the radio “I’m trying my best” when locking the tires at Turn 1.

With nine minutes to go, only six riders had done fast laps. George Russell was the fastest for the time being, but was soon overtaken by Verstappen and then Leclerc who clocked 1min35s246.

Just over five minutes to the end of the second phase and Gasly and Vettel were out of time. Along with the duo, Albon, Tsunoda and Stroll were also in the cutting zone.

Lando Norris, in tenth place, had a time of 1min37s058 and, therefore, that was the time to beat in order to be among the ten fastest. Albon, 11th, was just s068 behind the English opponent.

After having his lap deleted, Vettel had only one quick lap attempt. Then, with 1min36s439, the four-time champion placed himself in ninth, but was soon pushed down by Stroll, Bottas and Albon.

With the checkered flag, the five riders who failed to advance were Albon, Vettel, Gasly, Zhou and Tsunoda.

Q3

The last part of the time trial started and the drivers didn’t take long to leave the pits. Norris even jumped to first, then Alonso, but it was Verstappen who established himself.

However, the Dutchman ended up being overtaken by the Monegasque from Ferrari who, with 1min34s624, not only set the best time of the weekend but was the first to run under 1min35s.

However, with Leclerc still needing to pay ten places of penalty, Sainz, who was in second, is the one who would start from pole position with Lewis Hamilton completing the front row in Austin.

With just under four minutes to go in the session, most of the drivers were in the pits. The only ones speeding on the track were Verstappen, fourth, and Stroll, seventh.

Towards the end, the order in the table and provisional grid was Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen, Pérez, Russell, Stroll, Alonso, Norris and Bottas completing the top ten.

At the checkered flag, then, Sainz managed to beat teammate Leclerc to take pole position in Austin. With Charles punishment, Verstappen goes to the front row.