Sainz beats Verstappen to win US GP pole – Formula 1 News

O Circuit of the Americas again received the definition of the starting grid of the United States GP in formula 1 this Saturday (22), in a very different situation from a year ago. There is no fierce fight for the title, it’s just the opposite: Max Verstappen arrives champion and looking only to meet the most dominant numbers in all of history for a single season. Even in this scenario, it was Carlos Sainz who won pole position. It’s his third pole of the season, after England and Belgium.

From the beginning, the Ferrari showed that he had a rhythm that was hidden throughout the third free practice and showed conditions to at least fight on equal terms with the red bull. At the time of decision, Sainz showed strength and beat his teammate Charles Leclerc and world champion Verstappen.

Either way, Leclerc would not start at the front because he has a ten-place grid penalty for Sunday. But Sainz did what was necessary and overcame his teammate.

Verstappen was not far behind and finished just 0s092 behind the Spaniard. Despite finishing third, he starts second. The fourth place on the track was Sergio Perezwho, also punished, falls. Lewis Hamilton placed fifth on the track, followed by George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso and Valtteri Bottas.

The top-10 on the starting grid is another: Sainz, Verstappen, Hamilton, Russell, Stroll, Norris, Bottas, Alex AlbonPérez and Sebastian Vettel. Leclerc is only in 12th place.

Carlos Sainz starts at the front of the United States GP (Photo: AFP)

Check out how the ranking went:

Formula 1 was getting ready to open qualifying work for the United States GP at the Circuit of the Americas with the asphalt at 36°C. If the last races offered rainy weekends, Texas made a point of giving that possibility a shot. It was sunshine for everyone. The wind also threatened gusts of almost 40 km/h.

The formation of the grid had certain orders already departing. Charles Leclerc had a ten-place penalty, while Sergio Pérez, Fernando Alonso and Guanyu Zhou would lose five. All because of engine changes. Just before the time, sad news: the death of Dietrich Mateschitzowner and founder of Red Bull, aged 78, after a long illness that has taken him out of public life for the past two years.

Esteban Ocon crashed right away in Q1 (Photo: AFP)

Q1 – Sainz takes the lead as Ricciardo and Ocon bid farewell

Right off the bat, Williams and Mick Schumacher open work on the track. It was exactly the German who left the first timed lap on the table: 1min37s816. The track, however, filled up quickly. Max Verstappen appeared to record a time of 1min35s864 and already leave his mark in first place.

It would be for a short time, because Ferrari came later and closed the first two places: Carlos Sainz in front of Charles Leclerc. Last place was Zhou, due to a canceled lap when he exceeded the limits of the track at Turn 12.

With five minutes to go, the elimination zone was eclectic: five different teams figured there. Yuki Tsunoda, Alex Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen and Zhou — hence AlphaTauri, Williams, McLaren, Haas and Alfa Romeo.

When it was time for everyone to leave for the last attempt, Ferrari and Red Bull picked up and didn’t even come back. Sainz, Leclerc and Verstappen were the top three, with Max 0s5 behind Carlos. Pérez was fifth, behind Lewis Hamilton.

Tsunoda did well and managed to momentarily jump to ninth place, sending Nicholas Latifi into the elimination zone. As times improved, Lando Norris dropped to the elimination zone. Soon, however, he came out and threw Esteban Ocon into danger. And Esteban failed to improve the lap time, as well as Ricciardo.

This time, those eliminated, in that order, were Magnussen, Ricciardo, Ocon, Schumacher and Latifi. The German spun in the final attempt and didn’t even have a competitive fast lap.

Daniel Ricciardo likes the United States, but the result was not changed by that (Photo: McLaren)

Q2 – Norris is saved by the gong with Zhou’s back deleted

The beginning of the second part of the training was not as exciting as the first, with much less people interested in heading out on the track. Alex Albon was the hero and soon opened the timesheets. Pierre Gasly came in tow but quickly returned to the pits after locking up the entire car in the take-off of turn one and ruining the tire set.

After six minutes things heated up. Leclerc did 1min35s246 to take the lead and was joined by Valtteri Bottas, taking a lot from Alfa Romeo. It doesn’t hurt to remember that Bottas was the pole of the 2021 season in Austin, when he still had the Mercedes in his hands.

Verstappen appeared after that but couldn’t get past Leclerc. He was in the same tenth, but in second. Gasly and Sebastian Vettel still had no return after ten minutes of Q2 and left the attempts for the last moments. Up until that point, Alfa Romeo had lined up both cars in the top-10.

Leclerc and Sainz collected the cars and ended their participation in Q2, while Verstappen went out for more mileage. George Russell was in fourth place, with Pérez and Hamilton forming the top six.

The rush for the last few laps was real, with virtually every driver on the track improving laps. Norris went against the grain and was eliminated. Lando opened the line for those leaving training and was initially 11th on the track. Until the race direction excluded a lap from Zhou for violating the limits of the track and saving the McLaren driver. Albon took 11th place, followed by Vettel, Gasly—again irritated by AlphaTauri’s brakes—Zhou and Tsunoda.

It is good to remember that all positions can change after the punishments are applied. Zhou, for example, drops from 14th to 19th and pushes Tsunoda, Magnussen, Ricciardo, Ocon and Schumacher up one position.

Lando Norris went to Q3 after all (Photo: McLaren)

Q3 – Sainz slays competition and takes pole

Forget Q2, because almost all the Q3 qualifiers took to the track immediately at the end of qualifying. Verstappen and Leclerc among them, as well as Bottas, Norris and Alonso.

And it was Leclerc who took the lead when he nailed a flying lap of 1min34s624. Sainz came in second and Hamilton still edged out Verstappen in the first attempt of all as the sun started to set on Austin.

For information purposes, Pérez was in fifth and had Russell, Alonso, Norris, Bottas and Stroll behind. The track was empty for everyone to change tires and set out to attempt a final lap.

Decision time would have Leclerc riding first, followed by Sainz and Verstappen. The Monegasque improved his time, but Sainz was even better. Verstappen was missing. And the world champion was even in third place. Pole to Carlos Sainz!

Formula 1 2022, United States GP, Austin, Starting Grid:

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:34,356 two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 1:34,448 +0.092 3 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:34,947 +0.591 4 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:34,988 +0.632 5 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:35,598 +1,242 6 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:35,690 +1,334 7 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,319 +1,963 8 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:36,368 +2012 9 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT 1:34,645 +0.289 P + 5 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:36,398 +2,042 11 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT 1:36,740 +2,384 12 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:34,421 +0.065 P + 10 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT 1:37,147 +2,791 14 F ALONSO alpine 1:35,876 +1,520 P + 5 15 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:36,949 +2,138 16 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:37,046 +2,690 17 AND OCON alpine 1:37,068 +2,712 18 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:37,111 +2,755 19 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:36,970 +2,614 P + 5 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:37,244 +2,888 Time 107% 1:40,961 +6,605

