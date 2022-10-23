Sainz fears favoritism from RBR, which may already be penta in the US | formula 1

Carlos Sainz achieved an important milestone for Ferrari by taking the team’s first pole position at the Circuit of the Americas this Saturday at the United States GP. Even so, the Spaniard is wary of the advantage of rival RBR, which can win its fifth constructors’ championship this weekend – just by adding 18 points more than Ferrari in the race.

US GP: Sainz takes first Ferrari pole in Austin

– I’m not going to lie, I believe that RBR is the favorite for tomorrow. They have the best race pace, Max (Verstappen) did a great job. But we’re going to do everything we can to try to stay ahead and win, which would be an amazing way to start these last four races,” he declared.

1 of 3 Carlos Sainz won Ferrari’s first pole position in Austin, home of the F1 United States GP in 2022 — Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Carlos Sainz won Ferrari’s first pole position in Austin, home of the F1 United States GP in 2022 — Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Spaniard was ahead of his teammate, Charles Leclerc, already at the flag. The advantage was just 0s065, although second place still kept him on pole – as the Monegasque was penalized with a loss of ten places on the starting grid for changing car components.

Sainz had already started from the position of honor this year at the British and Belgian GPs, having won the first. But this time, he will have intimidating competition from the reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who has moved up from third to second due to the sanction imposed on Leclerc, on his side.

– It was very complicated with these winds we had. It’s so stormy that every turn is an adventure with these cars. You don’t know how much grip you should expect to get. Even so, I managed to do a good lap without errors and a pole position that I’ve been waiting for a long time after coming very close in some classifications – continued the Spaniard.

2 of 3 Carlos Sainz poses alongside Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen after qualifying for the 2022 F1 US GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images Carlos Sainz poses alongside Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen after qualifying for the 2022 F1 US GP — Photo: Dan Istitene – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari has only won once at the Circuit of the Americas, which debuted in the 2012 F1 season: it was with Kimi Raikkonen, in 2018. On that occasion, the race’s pole was Lewis Hamilton, the track’s biggest winner with five wins and who will start from the second. queue in this Sunday’s race, in third place.

Check out the updated F1 2022 standings