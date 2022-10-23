Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is said to have a bug that causes ‘ghost touches’ on the screen

the intermediate model Galaxy A52 5Ggives Samsung, it looks like you have a serious software bug. Reports point out that the smartphone has presented ‘ghost touches’ on the screen, that is, it performs actions even without the user’s finger touching the display. In a video posted on his Twitter profile, user Rafa Tech demonstrates how the failure happens and asks for a solution to the problem by Samsung. According to him, the problem started after the latest update released for mobile.

@SamsungBrasil How did we get into this situation? Device showing ghost ringtones after October update…please send an update to solve this problem there 🙏😕 pic.twitter.com/p741so4jq3 — Rafa Tech Official (@RafaTechOFC) October 22, 2022

In the images it is possible to see the smartphone with the Chrome browser open and some actions being performed even without the user’s fingers touching the screen, which appears to be a serious bug, as it completely affects the experience of using the cell phone. Samsung’s official profile in Brazil responded to the publication. The company regretted what happened, saying that this “it’s not the experience you want to give your customers” and made himself available to help the young man who has the bug.

This is certainly not the experience I want to give my clients. If you need help, I’m available on DM. — Samsung Brazil (@SamsungBrasil) October 22, 2022

















It is worth noting that there are no other public knowledge reports about this flaw in the Galaxy A52 5G. But isolated bugs are also common in operating systems and this issue may only affect a small group of model owners. Finally, it is likely that the fix for this alleged problem will only be released next month, with the availability of the update with the October or November security patch for the device’s Android. And you, also faced this bug on your device? Tell us in the comments below!

