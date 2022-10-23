Samsung Galaxy S23: what to expect from cell phones

the premium line Samsung Galaxy S23 will be one of the main launches of the South Korean brand in the first quarter of 2023. Recently, several leaks have given some clues as to what the new devices will look like.

After gathering the various information, the TecMundo divided into six topics what consumers can to expect from Samsung’s future smartphone trio. Check out!

design

Leaks indicate that S23 base and S23+ must not have modules for the photo sensors.Source: OnLeaks/Digit/Reproduction

The look of the Galaxy S23 trio should be more standardized in the next generation. Supposed render images suggest that the base S23 and S23+ will not have the islands to accommodate the photographic sensors, as is already the case with the current S22 Ultra.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should have more square lines instead of rounded corners like other models. This design difference is related to the internal space to store the S Pen.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Android 13

Galaxy S23 line will only use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors.Source: OnLeaks/Smartprix/Reproduction

Qualcomm has confirmed that all versions of the Galaxy S23 will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets only. Benchmark platform data points out that Samsung’s new smartphones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 premium processor.

Unlike previous years, the South Korean must not use the proprietary Exynos chip in premium line variants in certain markets. In addition, the devices will leave the factory with the One UI 5 interface based on Android 13.

screens

Galaxy S23 series should retain the screen dimensions of the previous generation.Source: OnLeaks/Smartprix/Reproduction

The standard S23 and S23+ screens can repeat the dimensions of the previous generation. Devices must bring 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full HD+ resolution AMOLED displaysrespectively.

The S23 Ultra should also see few changes compared to the current S22 Ultra. It’s expected that the “super premium” model has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Quad HD+ resolution.

cameras

Galaxy S23 Ultra may debut with 200 MP camera.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

Like its predecessors, the Standard S23 and S23+ are expected to debut with a triple rear camera led by a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). So, the biggest news may be the 12 MP front camera.

In this way, the S23 Ultra should be the variant with the biggest advance in terms of photography. Rumors point out that the device may have a 200 MP ISOCELL main sensor, replacing the already powerful 108 MP unit found in the S22 Ultra.

Drums

S23 and S23+ variants can have batteries with greater autonomy.Source: OnLeaks/Digit/Reproduction

Recent leaks indicate that the standard S23 should hit the market with a 3,900 mAh battery for greater autonomy. Meanwhile, the S23+ may debut with a 4,700mAh tank.

Recent certificates also show that the S23 Ultra will keep the 5000 mAh battery of the predecessor S22 Ultra. However, unlike many Chinese competitors, the phone should only support 25W fast charging.

release forecast

New Galaxy S23 may debut in the first quarter of 2023.Source: Samsung/Disclosure

As mentioned, the Galaxy S23 series will be released in the first quarter of 2023. If the manufacturer repeats the previous generation calendar, the new handsets are expected to hit the market in February next year.

Looking forward to the debut of the new Galaxy S23? Don’t forget to share this content with more fans of Samsung’s premium smartphones!