Scenes recorded in Rio de Janeiro

Back in Brazil, Fast and Furious 10, the next film in the franchise, recorded scenes in Rio de Janeiro. Thus, the saga returns to the country more than ten years after the fifth film, called “Operação Rio”. According to journalist Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de São Paulo, Universal recorded scenes on Copacabana and Arpoador beach.

However, the studio has not yet provided more details about the recording of Fast and Furious 10 here in Brazil. Filming used helicopters and drones to capture footage of Vin Diesel and company. In short, the tenth film in the franchise will be divided into two parts. It marks, therefore, the great outcome for the universe in cinema.

Here is Brazil! Fast and Furious 10 returns to the country

In the fifth film, the group of Fast and Furious was in Brazil to produce the film Operação Rio, from 2011. The feature starred in what has now become one of the biggest memes from the country. In the scene, The Rock’s character appears to arrest Dominic Toretto, played by Vin Diesel. This one, however, says: “This is Brazil!”

Watch the moment:

The first part of Fast and Furious 10 hits theaters on May 19, 2023. Some historic names in the franchise return for the film, such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez (Avatar), Sung Kang (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Ludacris ( Crash), Tyrese Gibson (Transformers), Scott Eastwood (Gran Torino), Jordana Brewster (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning) and Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones).

On the other hand, The Rock will not be at the conclusion of the saga. Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel nurture one of the biggest feuds in cinema today. Finally, the full cast includes new artists such as Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno and Jason Momoa.