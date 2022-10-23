Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke appears in new images from the series; Look!

After the release of the trailer for Marvel’s next bet for Disney+, the series Secret Invasion It’s been a hot topic among MCU fans.

And thanks to the Just Jared profile, fans can get a look at the star’s look from game of ThronesEmilia Clarke, on the set of the series’ reshoots, although we still don’t have information about the actress’ character.

Check out below the images released from the recordings and more details of the possible character of Emilia Clarke.

Emilia Clarke could play Abigail Brand in Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke’s entry into the MCU is still a mystery and Marvel has been guarding information about her role.

However, even before footage from the series reshoots leaks, some names are being talked about for the character played by the star.

The first of these is Abigail Brand, the future leader of SWORD and part mutant, which would be a great entry to the Marvel universe for Emilia.

Another possible role is that of the character G’iah/Gloria Warner, a Skrull with a key role in the plot, but we’ll have to wait for confirmation from the company.

Secret Invasion will be a spy thriller and will follow the Skrull invasion on planet Earth, disguised as humans, with the objective of taking over the place.

We’ll also see some stars returning to their MCU roles, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos.

Emilia will also work alongside stars Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) and Olivia Colman (The Crown) and we look forward to finding out what his role will be in the plot of Secret Invasion!