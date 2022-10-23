See how the classification of Serie B looks after the draw between Bahia and Vila Nova

Bahia had on its side the favorable results to fulfill the mission of moving up to Serie A this Saturday (22) against Vila Nova, at Arena Fonte Nova. But the team led by Eduardo Barroca failed in precision and, with the 1×1 tie, will now decide their access to the penultimate round, against Guarani.

The tricolor occupies the 3rd position with 58 points and is four ahead of Ituano, which is now in the 5th place after winning its duel against Sampaio Corrêa, by 1×0, also this Saturday.

Sport lost to Londrina away from home by 2×1, the same score as Vasco’s victory over Criciúma in Rio de Janeiro. With that, the team from Rio de Janeiro took the second place.

Bahia guarantees its classification if they beat Guarani on Friday (28), at 19h, once again at Fonte Nova. Vasco, Ituano, Londrina, Sport, Sampaio Corrêa and Criciúma (this one no longer reaches Bahia) are also in the running. Just like Grêmio, who have one less game and can guarantee themselves in Serie A if they beat Náutico on Sunday (23), in Recife.

See the Serie B standings so far: