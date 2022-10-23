Selena Gomez releases new trailer for ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ documentary

The trailer for the new documentary by Selena Gomez“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me“, has just been released. Apple TV+ premiered the trailer this Monday, October 10th, which is World Mental Health Day, in support of education and global awareness of the cause.

The documentary promises to take the viewer into a dive into the life and feelings of Selena Gomez. The project has been developed in secret for six years, under the direction of Alek Keshishian.

“Sometimes we don’t get along and it’s hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life,” wrote Selena on Instagram.

The movie will be available on Apple TV+ on the 4th.”I had no interest in making a traditional pop documentary.” said Alek Keshishian to the Deadline website. “Selena has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea this would become a six-year labor of love.”

Check out the synopsis:

After years of being the center of attention, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected twist pulls her into darkness. This singularly raw and intimate documentary spans his six-year journey to find new light.

“I’m a little nervous but also excited to share this side of me with you all.,” shared Selena before releasing the trailer.

Watch the trailer: