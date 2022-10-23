Shondaland Marathon is now available on Star+

Credits: Disclosure/Star+

You can prepare the tissue! The new seasons ofGrey’s Anatomy” and “station 19” are now available exclusively on Star+. The streaming service will be the only one with season 18 of the medical drama and season 5 of the firefighter series, both of which are now available in full to subscribers. The two titles are among the many productions of the American filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. Shonda Rhimesresponsible for many successful series, both with public and critical acclaim.

Check out, below, which Rhimes titles are in the Star+ catalog and get ready to marathon!

Grey’s Anatomy

Series | 18 seasons available exclusively on Star+

This intense drama follows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face daily life-or-death decisions. They look to each other for comfort and sometimes more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships are black and white. In season 18, Meredith is ready to live a new chapter in her life. After surviving COVID, she travels to Minnesota to see the library created in her mother’s honor. There, she meets a doctor who intends to open a clinic dedicated to curing Parkinson’s disease.

station 19

Series | 5 seasons available exclusively on Star+

The Seattle fire team uses all their skill and dedication to save lives. But their daily lives become even more complicated when they have to juggle daily rescue missions with their personal problems. Now in its 5th season, relationships are challenged after Sullivan’s actions at Maya and Carina’s wedding, putting her marriage to Andy to the test. Dean accepts his feelings for Vic, while Travis reignites an old flame. The annual Phoenix Festival brings to light some reckless behavior in some Seattle citizens, challenging the Station 19 and Gray Sloan Memorial teams.

Private Practice

Series | 6 seasons available exclusively on Star+

After separating from Derek and leaving her job in Seattle, doctor Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) decides to try life in Los Angeles. Determined to start a new family, she makes an appointment with a friend from her past, Naomi Bennett (Audra McDonald), to see if she can get pregnant. Addison will then work alongside Naomi at a private clinic, which also has doctors Cooper Freedman (Paul Adelstein), Sam Bennett (Taye Diggs), Violet Turner (Amy Brenneman) and Pete Wilder (Tim Daly).

Scandal

Series | 7 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) spends her time protecting the reputation of elite American personalities, preventing major scandals from arising. The girl decides to open a company after leaving her job at the White House, but she can’t completely let go of her professional past. Her team consists of Harrison Wright (Columbus Short), Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes), Stephen Finch (Henry Ian Cusick), Abby Whelan (Darby Stanchfield) and hacker Huck Finn (Guillermo Diaz).