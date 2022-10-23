Sidão cried after ironic award from Globo de Craque do Jogo

The embarrassing episode with Sidão at the “Craque do Jogo” award given by TV Globo after the football rounds leaves marks on the goalkeeper to this day. The irony happened in 2019, after a bad personal performance by Vasco in a defeat to Santos, and returned to the news last week with a court decision in favor of the player.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, Sidão relived the episode that publicly embarrassed him on open TV. The 39-year-old goalkeeper revealed that he cried after the irony and blames the case for his career path.

“I didn’t know it had such an impact when I arrived in the locker room. Then, when I went to the bus and started using my cell phone, I started to see that it had a big impact. from the family, like my father. Then I got really upset and I even cried. Because it didn’t just affect me. I can handle it, there’s fans in the stadium, several things that come to us athletes. But when it affects their families, people who love you, it hurts a lot”, said the athlete.

“The moment I felt the most was when I saw my father’s message. He questioned why they had done this to me. My father, the people who live with me know the human being Sidão. bad for the next. But it’s part of life. It was this question that made me most upset”, he added.

With Vasco, in 2019, Sidão played seven games. He left the carioca club to defend Figueirense in 2020. The two agreements were on loan with Goiás.

In 2021, however, the goalkeeper was left without a club. Sidão did not get a contract and practically did not act professionally. For him, his career was jeopardized and took an unexpected turn because of the ironic award for “Craque do Jogo”.

“It was something very bad for me, in all aspects. Not only professionally, but also personally, psychologically. What I experience today professionally is largely due to that event. very negative, and where I went I have good numbers, good presentations. But no one remembers that when I’m hired, they only remember this episode, this label”, he said.

Last week, Globo was ordered to pay R$30,000 to Sidão because of the episode. In his decision, Judge Antonio Conehero Júnior stated that, even without having the power to prevent the public’s decision, Globo “had all the means to prevent the public humiliation to which the author was exposed with the delivery of the ironic trophy”.

The São Paulo Court of Justice sentenced Globo in the first instance and, therefore, it is possible to appeal. O UOL contacted the station’s press office to talk about the process. The communications team stated that the company does not comment on “sub judice cases”.

After the episode, Globo changed the format of the Craque do Jogo election. Since then, the broadcast commentators, usually a pair, have voted, with a weight of 1 for each. The internet decision has the same value and, at the end of the sum, the highlight of the round is defined. In case of a tie, the Storyteller casts the Minerva vote.

“While recognizing the public’s opinion, the change in format aims to reward players who had an outstanding performance in each match”, said Globo at the time, in an article published on its website. “Grupo Globo takes the opportunity to apologize to Sidão for the embarrassing situation at the end of the game at Pacaembu. The goalkeeper is a high-level professional in Brazilian football who was in his work environment after a difficult journey. trophy was not suitable at the time and we are grateful for Sidão’s education at the time of tension”.