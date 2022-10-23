Strengthened in China’s leadership, Xi Jinping will face great challenges in his 3rd term; understand what they are | World

The Chinese Communist Party Congress ended with the appointment of Xi Jinping on Sunday (23) as the party’s general secretary. The Chinese president will assume his third term in office.

In addition to choosing to keep the current leader, the Congress also determined who are the members of the most powerful political council in China — in communist countries, this council is called the Politburo, which was the former Soviet Union’s name for this institution. .

With his third term in office, Xi has become the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, but he must face more complex challenges.

Analysts generally do not expect significant changes in policy direction in a third term from Xi. In his decade in power, he set China on an increasingly authoritarian trajectory that prioritized security, state control of the economy in the name of “common prosperity,” more assertive diplomacy, stronger military pressure, and intensified pressure to reincorporate democratically governed Taiwan.

Below are the challenges Xi will face in his third term:

In recent years, Xi has adopted policies that have slowed economic growth — for example, measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 with tight lockdowns, even after vaccines became available.

The government also took action to control the real estate marketand this slowed down civil construction in the country.

The Communist Party has postponed the release of the third quarter GDP result. It is unusual for a country to delay the release of an economic report as a result of GDP.

The delay suggests that state bodies are failing to do their job or that China’s economy is in worse shape than previously thought. The expected growth for this year is around 3%, which is already lower than the historical average of recent years.

The slowdown in China’s economy could have consequences in Brazil. China is the biggest consumer of Brazilian exports. Sales from Brazil to the Asian country have risen in recent years.

China maintained restrictions on the movement of people even with the vaccine. For example, travelers arriving in the country still need to stay 10 days in quarantine (the government is now considering reducing this period to seven days).

When there is some increase in the number of infections (even if there are few cases) there is a severe lockdown. It has hampered the resumption of economic activity in important industrial centers such as Shenzhen and Tianjin.

People have also changed their consumption habits: retail and tourism numbers, for example, have worsened. In September the government spent more on infrastructure.

At the beginning of the Communist Party of China congress, Xi said that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue, and that the China will never give up the right to use forcebut will fight for a peaceful solution.

Taiwan, which China sees as its own territory, has responded that it will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise freedom and democracy.

Tensions between China and Taiwan rose dramatically in August after China staged war games near Taiwan following a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. These military activities continued, albeit at a reduced pace.

Xi said China has always “respected, cared for and benefited” the people of Taiwan and is committed to promoting economic and cultural exchanges across the Taiwan Strait. “Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people’s own business, and it’s up to the Chinese people to decide,” he said.

“We insist on fighting for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option of taking all necessary measures.”

That option is aimed at “interference” by outside forces and a “very small number” of supporters of Taiwan independence rather than the vast majority of the Taiwanese people, Xi said.

Relations with the West

China has not openly supported Russia’s war in Ukraine, but has developed economic and strategic ties with the Russians in these months of conflict, in contrast to the West, which has adopted unprecedented sanctions to try to deter Moscow from proceeding with aggression.

Xi already said that supports Russia’s “sovereignty and security”. This assured the Chinese of Russian support for Taiwan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow adheres to the “one China” principle, according to which Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory.

Human rights groups accuse Beijing of abuses against the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority (there are about 10 million people of this ethnicity; they live in the Xinjiang region). The Chinese government is accused of employing Uighurs in forced labor in detention camps. The US accuses China of genocide.

Beijing denies any abuses and said it is “ready to fight” if action is taken against it. A UN report pointed to possible crimes against humanity against Uighurs and other Muslims in the country.