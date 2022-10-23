Support of Galaxys A52s and A53 abandoned by Samsung? Discussions in the TB Community – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Every week a series of topics are created on the TB forum with questions that make our readers curious. Is it possible to use a router as a repeater? How to leave an operator without paying a fine?

Check out the highlights of the week (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

A topic created by Igor Costa raised an interesting question about some of Samsung’s handsets. Is the company abandoning models like the A52s and A53 in Brazil?

The reader’s doubt is related to the lack of updates offered by the South Korean manufacturer on national soil. Also according to Igor, there are also a number of complaints from other customers on the subject on Samsung Members.

Igor Costa’s comment in the TB Community (Image: Reproduction)

In response to the question raised by the user, the member Anderson Antonio stated that it is common for manufacturers to postpone or deny updates on intermediate smartphones. Also, if the cell phone is linked to one of the mobile operators, this is likely to happen.

Other users recommended opening complaints on sites like Reclame Aqui! and consumer.gov, for example. Just to have more explanations of the brand.

Overall, smartphones follow a calendar of updates throughout the year. In some cases, these updates may be delayed due to bug fixes and issues that updates may bring to some consumers.

To learn more about the subject, and also to participate in the debates, access the topic on TB community.

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Other topics that resonated in the Community

Multilaser lamp, LED strip, mobile operator fine and more.

In addition to the discussions proposed by the members, our team of authors produces articles that also generate debates.

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

The 5 best discussions about Tecnoblog agendas

The article that generated the most discussion this week was an orientation given by PicPay to a client. The story is as follows:

in conversation with the technoblog, the client explained that her account was improperly accessed by someone else in September. Then, the attacker made a transfer and performed the same transaction over and over again, taking all your money.

PicPay (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

After discovering the problem, Maira — the customer — contacted PicPay immediately and followed the company’s recommendations. However, after failing to resolve the issue — and contacting fintech again — she was surprised with the following message:

“To help you at this moment, we advise you to contact the Life Appreciation Center (CVV)”, said the PicPay statement to the user. Then, the email from the financial institution informed the telephone number of the association that performs emotional support and suicide prevention.

To learn more about this story, access the article compiled and produced by Bruno Gall De Blasi.

Another news that moved users was the 10% increase in the price of the YouTube Premium family plan.

The statement was sent to a reporter from the technoblog around 3:30 pm last Thursday (20). In the email, YouTube informs you that the price of the Premium family plan will be increased. The change is expected to take effect for billing cycles starting November 21, 2022.

YouTube Premium family plan has an increase of almost 10% in monthly fees (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

The reasons for the change were not disclosed. But the streaming platform reported that the price will go from R$31.90 to R$34.90 per month. That is, an increase of 9.4%. The full text was also produced by Bruno.

The reasons for the change were not disclosed. But the streaming platform reported that the price will go from R$31.90 to R$34.90 per month. That is, an increase of 9.4%.