The 10 most popular desktop environments in the Linux world

What are the most popular graphical environments in the Linux world? This is a very common question, because one of the most attractive things about Linux is customization: the ability to use your computer with a completely different or customized interface.

Envy for users of other operating systems, the large number of graphical environments can be a blessing or a curse, as it may not be easy to decide between the various options. Even in the same distribution the possibilities are many.

Desktop Environment or Graphical Environment

Despite being similar, “Desktop Environment” (DE) and “Graphic Environment” (or “Graphic Interface”) are not the same thing. A DE encompasses much more than just the environment (interface), but all the programs that make up that project’s proposal for the operating system’s user experience.

The most popular graphic environments

I created a list to show the graphic environments that seem to be the main ones, it is always good to remember that they are not ordered from “best to worst”, nor are they even ordered by their popularity.

It is also important to say that the absence of official data on the number of users of each of the graphic environments brings a certain subjectivity to this list, built on my personal experience with the reviews and publications of several international sites. Sure, some were left out, but you can test and choose which one best fits your workflow. Let’s start?

gnome

Gnome is one of the most popular DE’s of all time, not only restricted to the interface, but to the various applications that compose it, such as its file manager Nautilus. Developed to be easy to use on both mobile devices with touch screens and desktops, it brings with it a dynamic and flexible workflow, considered intuitive by many people.

Can be customized via Gnome Shell extensions, even with the latest advancements, it’s still not a lightweight DE, in my opinion, should be avoided on computers with less than 4GB of RAM.

Linux world’s most popular desktop environments — Gnome

KDE

KDE is also a big project, used by thousands of people around the world, its graphical interface is Plasma. The KDE project has a set of programs for various functions, such as KDE Connect, used to integrate smartphones with the Linux system.

Considered one of the most customizable (sometimes even “too much”) DEs for a novice user. But even with all that flexibility, it’s light on resources. It is present or is the default environment of many Linux distributions, its default file manager is “Dolphin”.

Linux world’s most popular desktop environments — KDE

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a more recent project, created as a fork of Gnome 3, it has a number of applications of its own. The possibility of customization and the similarities of its interface, elegant and polished, make it friendly to users coming from Windows, although the developers work to be lighter and more intuitive.

It is the default environment for Linux Mint, but it can be installed on many other distributions. The file manager is Nemo, a fork of “Nautilus”.

Most Popular Graphical Environments in the Linux World — Cinnamon

HERB TEA

MATE started as a fork of Gnome 2, many people’s preference for a traditional desktop kept the project vibrant, which incorporated many improvements and optimizations.

A simple, lightweight and customizable DE that comes with a good selection of basic apps and useful tools. Several distributions bring MATE as one of their graphical environment options. The MATE file manager is “Caja”.

Most popular desktop environments in the Linux world — MATE

XFCE

Beloved by those who like simplicity mixed with lightness and customization, XFCE uses GTK tools but is not a fork of Gnome. Its modularity makes it adopted by numerous distributions and its applications are also useful to users of window managers (tiling).

It doesn’t use animations, but don’t get carried away by the “out-of-the-box” appearance, as XFCE is quite lightweight and its appearance can be quite different depending on the distribution. Your default file manager is “Thunar”.

Most Popular Graphical Environments in the Linux World — XFCE

Budgie

The Budgie project began to be developed in the Solus distribution and uses several technologies from the Gnome project, such as the GTK code. Blending a modern interface and simultaneously appealing to the traditional desktop user, it’s not heavy, but it’s not one of the lightest environments either.

It stands out for Raven, an “all-in-one” side menu to access notifications, the calendar, control the volume of audio and video applications. Only a few distributions come with Budgie out of the box, such as Solus and Ubuntu Budgie, but it can be manually installed on many others. Like Gnome, it uses “Nautilus” as its default file manager.

Linux world’s most popular desktop environments — Budgie

LXQt

LXQt is a very lightweight DE, similar in appearance to KDE Plasma, it is composed of modular and flexible elements: many users consider that their user experience is better than that of Lubuntu’s LXDE environment. Although it is not present in the main Linux distributions, it can be installed manually.

If you prefer performance and simplicity over appearance and customization, LXQt is a good choice. It uses Openbox as the default window manager and “PCManFM” as the file manager.

Most Popular Graphical Environments in the Linux World — LXQt

deepin

The Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) has undergone many transformations over the years. It started as a modification of Gnome, but it already has its own applications for almost all the functions. Its interface and animations are similar to macOS.

It is present in the distribution Deepin OS and Ubuntu DDE, although it can be installed from the repositories of several other distributions. It’s not lightweight and can be slow, especially on more limited computers. Your file manager is the “Deepin File Manager”.

Most popular desktop environments in the Linux world — Deepin

pantheon

Pantheon came about with the elementary OS project, a distribution focused on design and elegance, appreciated by macOS users looking to migrate to Linux. It allows you to organize your workflow in several spaces, always with a panel (dock) at the bottom.

Pantheon is built with GTK technology, but it adds several applications of its own and its file manager is “Files” (or “Marlin”).

Linux world’s most popular desktop environments — Pantheon

cutefish

Even though Cutefish has gained momentum in recent years, it’s still not a fully mature project; its interface is very attractive, built with Qt tools and KDE Frameworks, being the default graphical environment of the distribution CuteFishOS.

The developers do not intend to add settings and other complex features, providing a basic set of options that “just work” for most users. Its file manager is modern, elegant and unique, but it bears the generic name of “File Manager”.

Linux world’s most popular desktop environments — Cutefish

Honorable mentions from other graphic environments

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the graphical environment is still in the oven cosmic from the Pop_OS! developer team, written completely in Rust, will have its first beta versions scheduled for 2023.

It is also worth mentioning the unity, which returned as one of Ubuntu’s official graphics environments, uses the Compiz window manager and mixes its own elements — such as the Unity Control Center — with others derived from the Gnome project. Characterized by its vertical bar that optimizes space on small screens, Unity is not a collection of applications, but uses the programs that are installed in the distribution.

don’t do it at home

You might be wondering how the screenshots above were taken. Is it possible to install a distribution that brings each of the graphical environments? Yes, if you use the Extended version of the Arcolinux distribution, you can have them all together, except Pantheon, which requires manual installation. As there is a risk that some environments will conflict with others, I suggest that you test on a virtual machine first.

What is your preferred graphics environment and why? Feel free to share your experience with other users of our forum.