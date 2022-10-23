The family that helped unravel the genetic origin of schizophrenia – 10/22/2022

One day in 1972, in Woodmen Valley, a place full of forests and farmland between steep hills and plateaus in the State of Colorado, in the United States, two people left the house through the door that led to the backyard.

Donald, 27, with deep eyes, a shaved head and the beginning of a stubble, was walking with his sister Mary, 7, with blond hair.

The scene was idyllic: the backyard smelled of fresh, sweet pine, birds flew over the garden while the family pet, a dog named Atholl, stood guard.

Although his brother was older, it was Mary who took him to the top of a hill. She had a plan: burn him at the stake, as they did with heretics in the movies their mother watched.

The brother had suggested that they make a swing on the branch of a tree, for which they needed a rope, but once they had chosen one of the tallest pine trees, the girl told Donald that what she wanted was to tie him to the tree. .

He no problem agreed. She brought the firewood and distributed it around her brother’s bare feet.

Half a century later, the same Mary, who had changed her name to Lindsay, told journalist and writer Robert Kolker the events that marked that day.

Alongside their sister Margaret, they revealed to the world the incredible story of a family that, for a time, was the perfect portrait of the post-war American dream, led by a WWII veteran and his wife, a baking mother. cakes and made clothes for her 12 children (ten men and two women).

But it was all fantasy, even this story about Mary.

It wasn’t Mary’s fault

Donald was no ordinary brother. Mary’s life was also far from ordinary.

Donald revered her because he was convinced that she was Mary, the holy Virgin and mother of Jesus Christ. He, in turn, believed he had received a degree in “spiritual exercise and theology” from St. Ignatius.

Donald recited aloud prayers, such as the Apostles’ Creed and the Our Father, and a litany he called the Holy Order of Priests. Names and phrases like “‘Deo optimo maximo’, Benedictine, Jesuit, Order of the Sacred Heart, Immaculate Conception, Mary Immaculate, Order of Oblate Priests…” were chanted day and night, without ceasing.

On his best days, he wore a reddish-brown sheet in the style of a monk. Sometimes he would complete the outfit with a plastic bow and arrow. In addition, he took walks for hours, sometimes stopping in places with people – who pretended they didn’t know him or ended up being summoned to leave.

On other days, he remained naked, sitting in the living room of the house, in complete silence.

Sometimes Mary would come home from school to find him busy with tasks that only he could understand, like moving all the furniture out of the house or putting salt in the aquarium to poison the fish.

The mother, in turn, behaved as if everything was normal, even having to call the police when her son had fits of rage and violence.

While the other siblings found excuses to stay away from Donald, Mary, the youngest of them all, often had no choice but to be with him.

And despite his young age, he knew he couldn’t cry or complain: his older brother wasn’t the only one with strange behavior. Parents always watched all their children, waiting for any worrisome signs.

In the midst of this nightmare, the 7-year-old girl came up with the plan to get rid of her brother by burning him at the stake.

But it was all a cry of despair: she didn’t consider killing Donald. Mary wasn’t like the others, and she would prove that to her parents and to herself.

She didn’t suffer from the illness that plagued her family, but she couldn’t escape the shadow and effects of it all.

a common trait

This entire story is presented by Robert Kolker in the preface to the acclaimed book The Boys of Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family (“The Boys of Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family”, in free translation).

The work is the result of hours of interviews with members of the Galvin family and readings of research and scientific articles.

The Galvins constituted a unique case of a baffling illness: schizophrenia.

In addition to Donald (born in 1945), the first to be affected by the disease, five other siblings suffered from this brain disorder, which encompasses a wide variety of symptoms in completely different ways.

James (1947-2001), the second child, fought brutally with Donald and attacked the most defenseless members of the family, especially the girls Mary and Margaret;

“Brian moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, fell in love, the family met his girlfriend and everything seemed to be going well. But one day that relationship ended, and shortly afterward he killed her and committed suicide,” recalls Lindsay.

“It was a big turning point. It marked the moment when the family could no longer hide what was happening. They could no longer stay in the shadows and had to ask for help.”

The Galvins hadn’t done this before, explains the author, because “they knew that the moment they made public what was happening, the fate of the entire family would change, and the future of the children who weren’t sick would be affected.” They then kept the situation a secret as long as they could.

End of the line

Mimi, the mother, had learned to pretend that nothing that happened was strange.

“To do anything else would be like admitting that she had no real control over the situation, that she couldn’t understand what was going on in her own house, let alone how to control the problem,” says Kolker.

“Mimi made many decisions that had brutal consequences, that hurt many of the children. But on the other hand, she heroically defended her sick children.”

“In another family, they could end up on the street and forgotten”, evaluates the writer.

She also had to take care of her husband, who suffered a stroke.

“You might even wonder why she didn’t seek help from a doctor – but if you think about how experts treated people as mentally ill at the time, it’s possible to understand her. That’s when you start to understand how the family was trapped, lost. and confused.”

For a long time, the most common therapeutic options were limited to two paths, informs the author.

“A group of doctors understood that schizophrenia was a genetic problem and tried to cure it with electric shock therapies and lobotomies… they were put in psychiatric hospitals where they would never leave.”

“Another installment said, ‘It’s the parents’ fault, so let’s get all the kids out of the house, put the healthy ones in shelters and the sick ones in psychiatric hospitals so they’re never seen again.’

That second option devastated Mimi.

“I was devastated,” she revealed to Kolker. “I thought I was a good mother. I baked a cake and a pie every night. There was always Jell-O with whipped cream.”

From silence to book

What then, after all these years, made the Galvins want to make public the details of a story that had been kept silent for so long?

“Both sisters had a lot of therapy to recover from their childhood traumas and felt that their experience could be useful to other people,” says Kolker.

Furthermore, Mimi was already in her 90s. The family then thought, “It’s now or never.”

However, the interest was not just to tell what happened. “They were also genuinely curious to know if the Galvin family ended up contributing to the science in some way,” adds Kolker.

“They knew that scientists had studied their case, and that at some point it was seen as a case of great importance, and they thought someone like me could find out if it had any consequences.”

The genetic “profile” of schizophrenia has challenged case diagnosis to date, the author explains.

Researchers know that one of the biggest risk factors for the disease is heredity, but the disease does not appear to be passed on directly from parents to children.

Psychiatrists, neurobiologists and geneticists thought there was a specific mutation in the DNA that caused the disease, but they couldn’t find it.

Due to the large number of cases, the Galvins offered a rare opportunity: to study six individuals who share an identical genetic lineage, as they were conceived by the same father and mother.

From the 1980s onwards, the whole family became the object of research. Their genetic material has been analyzed by the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, the National Institute of Mental Health and more than one pharmacist.

We now know that samples of the Galvins’ genetic material formed the basis of scientific studies that helped to better understand schizophrenia.

By analyzing their DNA and comparing it to genetic samples from the general population, the researchers were even closer to making significant advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and even prevention of schizophrenia, the writer notes.

For a long time, the Galvins had no idea that they could be helping others and how promising their contribution had been.”

“That’s what made them the happiest,” recalls Kolker.

From the studies with the brothers’ DNA, it was possible to discover that schizophrenia actually has a genetic background. This has once and for all weakened theories that the disease had something to do with upbringing or the way they were raised by their parents.

The family received this information with relief and satisfaction. Suddenly, Mimi was willing to talk more about the past.

stainless link

For the writer, what caught the most attention was that “the six brothers without the mental illness found their way and led a normal life”.

“None of them ended up homeless or drug addicts.”

“How do you go through such a complicated childhood and find your own way in the world? And how do you reevaluate your relationship with your family?” he asks.

“The simple fact of wanting to continue to be part of that group after such traumatic experiences surprised me. Why didn’t they leave at the first opportunity and never come back?”, he points out.

“Everyone has developed ways to stay connected to each other.”

“With Lindsay, for example, I could see how her attitudes toward her family were changing.”

“First she wanted to leave, then anger came. Then she wanted to rescue some of the siblings who still needed help, and finally she settled into a caretaker role very similar to the one her mother played for many years.” , says the author.

“When she was a child, she didn’t want her siblings to exist. Now, she spends most of her life taking care of them.”

Lindsay has spent decades trying to understand her own childhood, and that project still stands.

She learned that the key to understanding schizophrenia is that that key remains distant and vague.

There is a list of symptoms, various forms of disease presentation and indicators that change according to each patient.

Psychiatrists generally say that the disease causes “loosening of associations and disorganized thinking.”

Yet almost no one can explain why, nearly half a century after the day she and her brother climbed the hill, Donald continues to recite the religious litany, or why, for almost as long as he has held onto the fixed idea that he was a son. of an octopus.

But as soon as Donald sees his little sister arrive at the institution where he lives, he gets up, ready to leave. He knows that when Lindsay visits, it’s to take him to see his family.

– This text was originally published at https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/geral-63276349