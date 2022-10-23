“The intention is…”; Dorival Júnior surprises and ‘forgotten medallion’ may receive an opportunity at Flamengo

Flamengo, even with the reserves, beat América-MG 2-1, with goals from Matheus França and Everton Cebolinha. The result made Rubro-Negro reach 58 points, moving up to third place in the Brazilian Championship. But all eyes are on the Libertadores final, against Athletico-PR, on the 30th. The ball rolls in Guayaquil, on the 29th, against Athletico-PR, and will have complete coverage with pre and post-game on Star+.

With their heads turned to the decision of the continental tournament, Flamengo should make another rotation against Santos, next Tuesday (25), at 21:45, at Maracanã. With that, a ‘forgotten medallion’ can receive opportunities, as Dorival Júnior said in the press conference. This is goalkeeper Diego Alves, who has not played since June 22.

“The intention is a relay. Hugo started, Diego Alves will soon have his opportunity too. We don’t have a definition yet, but Diego will for sure. He is a professional who will always be respected here, and he has been working with great dedication, has been actively participating in each round, each match, and has been very important for us. Maybe in the next game Santos will return, and in the next game he will play, naturally, in the Libertadores final. Diego, from then on, start alternating with Hugo. This is a prediction, let’s confirm“, said Dorival in a press conference after the victory against Coelho.

Furthermore, Dorival stated that between four and five holders can play against Santos in the next round. However, the coach did not want to confirm the names that could enter the field at Maracanã, leaving the possibilities open.

“Some players who played on Wednesday will be on the field on Tuesday. We will probably start with four or five players from the group that played on Wednesday, even because, in a consultation with them, we came to the conclusion that they would not like to stay 10 days from one match to another. Let’s mix it up so that everyone plays at least 45 minutes”, explained Dorival.