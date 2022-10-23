The Protector 3 gets first images with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning

THE Sony Pictures announced this Wednesday, October 19, the start of filming for O protector 3. According to the news, the production is being recorded on the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy. In addition, the producer made the date official with new photos of the cast, including denzel washington (The Book of Eli) who returns to work almost twenty years later with Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood).

About that, Gaia Scodellaro (You Me and the Apocalypse) also appears in the images, being another great novelty of the cast. Finally, they all also appear next to Antoine Fuqua (Seven Men and a Destiny), director of the famous franchise. Check out behind-the-scenes footage from the protector 3 Right below:

Thus, the translation of the subtitle reads as follows: “Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua are back for The Protector 3, joined by Dakota Fanning and Gaia Scodellaro. Now in production on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.”

However, so far there are no new details about the plot of the third film in the franchise. Just the reunion of fanning and washington almost twenty years later, after working together in Flames of vengeance2004 film by director Tony Scott (Top Gun – Indomitable Aces). Furthermore, another fact is that fuqua returns the function after the first two movies in 2014 and 2018.

It is worth remembering that in the trilogy The protector, Washington interprets Robert McCall, a former CIA agent who after retiring becomes a vigilante. Thus, man seeks to do justice in favor of the weak and oppressed by society. Finally, being the third time that the actor returns to the role, after the two previous films. Soon, Sony Pictures’ first films grossed $385 million around the world for a very modest budget.

Additionally, the franchise is based on the series of the same name, which aired on CBS between the years 1985 to 1989 and that promised the same premise over five seasons. Recently the TV series had an adaptation with Queen Latifah (End of the Road) in the lead role playing Robyn McCall.

On the other hand, in addition to directing Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) the script is in charge of Richard Wenk (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back) who has also worked on the franchise. About that, fuqua, Washington, Todd Black (Masters of the Universe), Jason Blumenthal (The Toronto Man) and Steve Tisch (Seven lives) also work as the producers of the new feature.

the protector 3 is expected to hit theaters on September 1, 2023.