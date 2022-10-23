The shameful Apito-Amigo from Corinthians operated on Santos in Vila

Santos 0 x 1 Corinthians

Guess who showed up in Vila Belmiro, people?

Yes him! After favoring Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil, the friendly whistle acted decisively in Baixada.

And of course, for a change, he favored Corinthians over Santos.

Another shameful performance by the arbitration, which operated the Peixe.

It was embarrassing to see the expulsion of Lucas Barbosa, who didn’t even touch goalkeeper Cássio in the bid that generated his second yellow card.

The action of the referee completely changed the history of the game, which was under the control of Santos, since Timão had one player less since the first half, when Yuri Alberto was deservedly sent off.

The only chance that Corinthians had from then on, came the goal with Roger Guedes.

It’s tiring!

And luckily Santos is already in a more comfortable situation in the fight against relegation.

But just imagine if the Fish was “playing life” in this classic?

The Santos board has the obligation to charge the CBF for what happened in the Vila.

On the ball, Peixe could have won 3-0.

But the whistle did not leave!

América-MG 1 x 2 Flamengo

In BH, Flamengo de Dorival Jr almost every reserve had a luxury training session against Coelho.

And as expected, he won.

With high morale, it’s difficult to hold the Rubro-Negro Carioca.

Even with a mission, Fla is far superior to its rivals.

Meanwhile, one week before the Libertadores grand final, Athletico-PR melts!

Opinion!