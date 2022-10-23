The tragic death of a 2-year-old from malnutrition in Somalia | World

After two days in a small hospital in Somalia, Abdiwali Abdi appeared to be rehearsing a recovery.

The two-year-old weighed just 10 pounds — not much more than a healthy newborn. But he now had the energy to moan and his mother, Hawa, sat beside her on her bed in the border town of Dollow, nursing her two-month-old daughter and making hopeful plans to return to their makeshift camp.

“It’s encouraging,” said Fatuma Mohammed, a senior nurse and administrator from Kenya, as she walked through the 17-bed ward, where 17 babies struggle with malnutrition and various other ailments common in the dry, thorny plains of southern Somalia. The country faces its worst drought in 40 years.

“We don’t have food to feed him, but our neighbors have been helping us,” said Hawa, 22, watching her son closely. He began to weaken a few weeks ago, with fever and diarrhea before the family sought help.

The district hospital in Dollow — a small border town in southwestern Somalia — has been quietly treating children like Abdiwali for years. Funded by the UK government and others, it has built a network of community workers who provide basic medical support not just in the city but in disputed areas in the countryside, where the militant Islamist group Al-Shabab controls many villages.

But today, after the fifth consecutive drought in what should have been rainy seasons, Dollow is being overwhelmed by a wave of newcomers.

Tens of thousands of families like Abdiwali’s — who have seen their livestock die and their farms dry up — have flocked to crowded informal settlements in hopes of finding food and security.

“We are talking about hundreds of thousands of lives [em jogo] and people dying. We don’t have enough resources to support them,” said Abdulkadir Mohamed of the Norwegian Refugee Council, watching more families arrive at one of the largest camps.

2 of 4 Doctors wrapped Abdiwali in a thermal blanket to try to raise his body temperature — Photo: BBC/ED HABERSHON Doctors wrapped Abdiwali in a thermal blanket to try to raise his body temperature — Photo: BBC/ED HABERSHON

At the hospital, nearly 100 women were sitting in the midday heat, breastfeeding their malnourished babies, waiting for them to be weighed and evaluated.

“It’s going to be really bad here. We expect things to get worse — we expect a formal statement [de fome] very soon,” said Pamela Wasonga, who manages the hospital’s nutrition program on behalf of an Irish charity, Trocaire.

The United Nations warns that 6.7 million people will need food aid in Somalia in the coming months — about 40% of the population.

Overnight, Abdiwali’s condition deteriorated.

Just after 9 am the next morning, his temperature dropped sharply and two Somali doctors quickly wrapped him in a thermal blanket made of aluminum foil.

Two beds away, an 18-month-old girl was receiving the same urgent treatment.

“We are very concerned. These children can’t control their temperatures very well. That’s why we never put fans on. [de teto] in stabilization centers. If the child warms up, the survival rate is higher,” said Mohammed, a doctor who placed a thermometer under Abdiwali’s limp arm.

By this time, the boy’s father, Kerad Adan, 28, had arrived at the hospital and was nervously pacing the bed.

Before the current dry season, the family lived quite well with four children, 40 cows and a thatched house near the town of Qansax Dheere, 200 km south of Dollow.

But that region, the Bay, is the epicenter of the current drought, and two months ago the last of the family’s cattle — the source of all their wealth — died.

Soon after, the parents decided to pack some belongings on a donkey cart and head north with the family, walking for six days. Al-Shabab militants tried to stop them from leaving the city, but were content to confiscate Adan’s cell phone, breaking it in front of him.

Suddenly, doctors crowded around Abdiwali. One of them used two fingers to repeatedly press on his chest, hoping to stimulate the heartbeat.

His colleague approached to look into the child’s unmoving eyes. The parents were quiet at the foot of the bed.

And then, at 10:13 am on a cloudy morning, he passed away.

“Heartbeats are gone,” whispered Mohammed, now watching Abdiwali’s mother as she threw herself on the bed and began to cry.

“We managed to rescue a lot of babies. But things are getting worse now,” said Mohammed, as someone who has seen this scene repeated many times.

“It’s so sad and painful when you witness something that can be prevented and fixed very easily,” said the hospital’s chief physician, Ali Shueb.

Within minutes, Abdiwali’s father was on the phone, alerting relatives and planning a funeral that afternoon.

“Everyone dies at some point,” he said softly, as if trying to comfort himself.

3 of 4 Abdiwali’s parents, Hawa and Kerad Adan, a day after losing their son — Photo: BBC/ED HABERSHON Abdiwali’s parents, Hawa and Kerad Adan, a day after losing their son — Photo: BBC/ED HABERSHON

An ambulance backed up into the narrow lane outside the hospital and Abdiwali’s parents climbed aboard, the father carefully holding his son’s body, wrapped in a heavy piece of cloth.

Later, Pamela Wasonga showed visitors the well-stocked pharmacy and small laboratory at the hospital. She first came to Somalia from her home in Kenya during the last famine in 2011 and has been here ever since, confident that a lot has changed and that the constant work of the last decade was paying off.

“I think the continuity of the service that has been here all along has probably avoided a much, much worse situation. There are more organizations [internacionais] now on-site and more local organizations that can reach remote, hard-to-reach locations,” she said.

However, as another famine intensifies, the hospital — perhaps temporarily — has lost half of its international funding as a result of delays caused by political upheavals in the capital, Mogadishu.

Furthermore, evidence is mounting that the world has been slow to recognize the scale of the catastrophe now unfolding in Somalia, with new data showing that less than half of the humanitarian funding needed to respond to the drought is currently in place.

“We ask the world not to stop paying attention to Somalia. Somalia needs help now. If we don’t get it, we are heading for catastrophe for sure,” Wasonga said.

4 of 4 BBC/ED HABERSHON — Photo: Abdiwali was buried at the edge of Ladan camp BBC/ED HABERSHON — Photo: Abdiwali was buried at the edge of Ladan camp

When the ambulance reached the edge of Ladan’s camp, on the eastern outskirts of town, a crowd had gathered outside the family’s tent.

Gusts of wind raised spirals of thick dust. Cans of water were brought in to wash the child’s body. Someone had already bought a special piece of white linen for the burial.

Then two neighbors, shovels slung over their bony shoulders, set off toward a fenced-in piece of wasteland to dig a grave. They chose a spot between two other small, child-sized piles of dirt.

An hour later, Hawa arrived at the cemetery. By tradition, women do not go to funerals. But she and her mother made it clear that they would not be kept away, and so they sat, with a few other women, perhaps 20 meters from the grave.

“You tried your best.” “You have other children.” The women discreetly exchanged words of sympathy and encouragement, while Abdiwali’s father took turns with the other men digging through the hard, dry earth.