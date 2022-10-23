Tite says he won’t go to Brasilia if he wins the World Cup

redacao@odia.com.br (The Day) With Abel Ferreira and Tite, the magazine publishes a list of the 50 best technicians in the world

A few days before the call for the World Cup in Qatar, coach Tite, of the Brazilian national team, said that he does not intend to go to Brasília, as they did in 2002 when Brazil was five-time champion.

Asked if he would go to Brasilia in case of victory in the World Cup, the coach was very clear. “I will not, neither winning nor losing”.

In an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”, Tite said that there is no type of direction requested by the CBF for the commission or players, and that he would not meet the president regardless of who wins.

“I’m not going, neither winning nor losing. The selection can go and I won’t. It’s a personal matter. And it doesn’t depend on who wins the election. I said that (for the 1st time) when Michel Temer was president. I don’t feel comfortable, it’s not my ground,” he said.

When citing the positioning, he says that he would not feel comfortable with the situation.

“Absolutely not. Democratically, to use the term, and I would never feel comfortable. I do it through my example, we talk among ourselves about what our reality is, football.”