Top 10 for the week of October 10: Ryan Murphy secures the top two spots on the most-watched English-language series with ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ and ‘Dahmer: An American Cannibal’

Ryan Murphy dominated the Top 10 once again this week, with three titles among the most watched on Netflix. Since opening Thursday, the Murphy thriller Welcome to the Neighborhood earned first place in the Top 10 of English-language series, with 125.01 million viewing hours. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, the production reached the Top 10 in 90 countries. The drama series Dahmer: An American Cannibal had over 122.78 million viewing hours, accumulating a total of 824.15 million viewing hours in the most popular list. And in the Top 10 of English-language films, The Telephone of Mr. Harriganbased on the book by Stephen King and produced by Murphy, had 20.08 million viewing hours.

The newest horror series created by Mike Flanagan, The Midnight Club, continues to please (and frighten) the public. Based on Christopher Pike’s books, the saga has had 49.87 million viewing hours across English-language series. The documentary series Talking to a Serial Killer: The Milwaukee Cannibal totaled 27.71 million viewing hours. And the Carrigans keep the drama more alive than ever, with Season 5 of Dynasty accumulating 18.23 million viewing hours. Contrary to popular expression, all that glitters is gold in Season 3 of Empire of Ostentation , which had 10.63 million viewing hours. Newcomers in the Top 10 include Netflix’s newest animated series, The Curious World of Jameswith 11.9 million hours of viewing, and the reality competition the saboteur , with 9.64 million viewing hours.

Among the films in English, A very lucky girl, with Mila Kunis, is at number one for the second week in a row with 57.01 million viewing hours. Starring Marlon Wayans and Priah Ferguson, The Curse of Bridge Hollow arrived just in time for Halloween with 25.12 million viewing hours. AND The Redemption Team still strong in the game. Showing the trajectory of the US men’s basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the sports documentary had 10.29 million viewing hours. In blondeAna de Armas showed a look at the life of the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe and the film had 6.09 million viewing hours.

For the first time, a Polish production took first place in the Top 10 of series in other languages. the miniseries The Millennium Flood, inspired by a true story, had 31.04 million viewing hours. As royal fans await the return of The Crownthe German historical drama the empress keeps this audience so entertained that the series reached No. 2 with 28.08 million viewing hours this week. The Spanish thriller Holy Family and the korean mystery series Anomaly debuted in the Top 10 with 8.51 and 7.44 million viewing hours, respectively. In addition, audiences continue to discover recent hits such as Korean dramas. the three sisters (6th week) with 24.99 million viewing hours, An Extraordinary Lawyer (15th week) with 12.15 million viewing hours, Alchemy of Souls (15th week) with 7.75 million viewing hours and Young Lady and Gentleman (week 8) with 7.07 million viewing hours, plus Mexican drama El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (week 5) with 9.36 million viewing hours.

Brazilian romantic comedy rental wife went straight to the top of the list of films in other languages ​​with 27.38 million viewing hours, while the Filipino drama Doll house debuted with 4.74 million viewing hours. This week, several titles returned to the most watched list: German terror The Home of the Forgottenthe Uruguayan drama the life of togothe indian drama Laal – The Storytellerthe Italian romantic comedy 100 Fearsthe african fantasy aníkúlápó and the Indian romantic comedy Plan A, Plan B.

