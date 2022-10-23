TV Tuesday: Scorsese, Georgia O’Keeffe, Mysteries and Domestic Violence in Debate | TV

MOVIE THEATER

Venom

AXN, 17:02

Intended to resume his journalistic career, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) investigates a genetics company, when he is kidnapped and made a guinea pig in a symbiotic experiment with an alien being. Possessed by a parasite that uses his body to slaughter those in its path, Eddie transforms into a runaway deadly machine. Written by Scott Rosenberg, Jeff Pinkner, Kelly Marcel and Will Beall, directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom is based on the Marvel Comics character first introduced in cinema in spiderman 3.

Transcendence – The New Intelligence

Fox Movies, 9:15 pm

Will Caster is a leading researcher who has devoted his entire life to creating a machine capable of thinking and feeling for itself. One day, he is attacked by an extremist group that leaves him seriously injured. Before he dies, the woman manages to transfer his consciousness to a supercomputer. But in this new existence, Caster seems to have lost track of limits.

Performed by Wally Pfister (known for directing cinematography in films by Christopher Nolan), a techno-thriller on artificial intelligence, which explores the ethical and social implications of the possibility of transferring human consciousness to a machine. Johnny Depp, Paul Bettany, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Freeman take the lead roles.

The Departed – Between Enemies

Hollywood, 9:30 pm

Awarded with four Oscars, it was the film that finally earned Martin Scorsese the golden statuette for best director. The others went to best picture, adapted screenplay (William Monahan) and editing. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt DamonJack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg (Academy nominee for Best Supporting Actor), Martin Sheen and Alex baldwin.

It is a remake American from the first film of the Hong Kong cult trilogy Infernal Affairs. A police officer infiltrates a criminal group, at the same time a gang member achieves the same feat, but in the police, and informs the group of the agents’ every move to capture the criminals.

SERIES

The Brokenwood Mysteries

Fox Crime, 10pm

Premiere of a New Zealand crime series set in a supposedly quiet rural village, but full of secrets, mysteries and, of course, crime. The protagonist is inspector Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea), who begins by being called to investigate the death of a farmer whose body was found in the river. blood and watera is the first of four episodes that make up the first of eight seasons, to follow weekly.

The Young Ones

filmin, streaming

Between 1982 and 1984, a bizarre sitcom British comedy, co-written by Rik Mayall (who was also one of the stars), Ben Elton and Lise Mayer, brought alternative comedy to UK screens. Now, Filmin picks up on this story of four very different university students who share a house in London. In addition to Mayall, the cast included Adrian Edmondson, Niguel Planer, Christopher Ryan and Alexei Sayle. Several bands of the time appeared in the series, from Motörhead to Madness, passing through Dexys Midnight Runners.

INFORMATION

Is it or is not it? – The Great Debate

RTP1, 10:06 pm

Direct. “How will it be possible to reverse this black accounting, protect victims and ensure that justice is done?” The question is launched for debate this evening, on the program moderated by Carlos Daniel, where the topic under discussion is domestic violence.

Despite society being more alert, the feeling of lack of protection and injustice on the part of victims remains. And the cases continue to increase in Portugal: only until August (and apart from the complaints that are never presented), the security forces received 20,334 reports of crimes of this nature, an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period in 2019. This year, more women have died than in the total of 2021.







DOCUMENTARIES

Colosseum – The Jewel in the Roman Crown

RTP2, 20:34

Debut. The most iconic Roman building, a testament to imperial power and symbol of its rise and fall – and one of the most visited historic sites in the world – is analyzed under a magnifying glass in this documentary by Laure Leibovitz.

Georgia O’Keeffe: Painter of the Far Place

RTP2, 11:36 pm

Debut. Signed by Evelyn Schels, it is a retrospective of the work of the American painter and pioneer of modernism Georgia O’Keeffe (1887-1986). At the same time, he reveals his personal journey, from his childhood spent on a Wisconsin ranch to becoming a star of the arts in New York, not forgetting his marriage to Alfred Stieglitz and the move to New Mexico, where he would later die. .