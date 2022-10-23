Twitter announces icon redesign on Android, iOS and web version

Twitter will introduce a new look to its icons used on the social network on all platforms. The news was announced on its official design profile. The new icons should adopt thicker lines and a more angular format.

According to Twitter, the goal is to create a cohesive set of icons that are thicker in shape and style, but still familiar with what users are used to. There is also a comparison with some, which allows you to see exactly what has changed, bringing the before and after, in addition to the complete set.

The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible. pic.twitter.com/vXphgv4pCK — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) October 21, 2022

The new icons will be made available to everyone in the coming days for Android, IOS and web versions. However, some users already report that the new set is already available to them.

The news comes shortly after the company adopted a new visual design identity in August 2021, which included the use of the Chirp font throughout the app.

Recently, it was revealed that Twitter is working on a new feature to let you control who can mention you in tweets. The novelty was discovered by researcher and application engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who explained that the user will be able to completely block mentions.

