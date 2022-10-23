Twitter announces new icons on the social network. See how they look!

Did you notice anything different on Twitter? The company has revealed the new icons that will be used throughout the social network and the update has already appeared for some users. The announcement was made this Friday (26) in a post on his Twitter Design account.

As you can see in the before and after image, the new symbols use a slightly thicker line than the old ones:

Icon lines have become thicker. Image: Twitter / Disclosure

According to the social network, “the goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that were bold in form and style, yet relatable and a little cheeky whenever possible.”

The new icons will appear for all web, iOS and Android users in the coming days, according to an email from spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo to The Verge. In case you haven’t already been contemplated with the change, you can see all the symbols here:

Twitter will make the change available to all users of the platform, whether web or application. Image: Twitter / Disclosure

The changes follow the company’s new visual design language introduced in August 2021, which included rolling out its Chirp font across the app.

The visual changes seem to be a refreshing breeze in one of the most tense moments experienced by the company. After all, Twitter has again the sale to Elon Musk – after the withdrawal of the process scheduled for the end of October – and still suffers from the possible massive cut in the number of workers on the social network, as recently revealed by the The Washington Post.

