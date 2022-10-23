Two pilots die in Russian jet crash into Siberian property

Two pilots died after a Russian jet carrying out a test flight crashed today into a two-story building in the southern Russian city of Irkutsk.

The incident comes days after a military jet crashed into an apartment block in the Russian city of Yeysk, killing more than a dozen people, including children.

“A Su category plane hit a two-story building in Irkutsk on Przhevalskogo Street,” Governor Igor Kobzev said on social media. The local department of the Ministry of Emergencies reported that the accident, involving a plane, model Su-30, occurred “during a test flight” carried out on Sunday (23).

Kobzev later said that two pilots died in the crash, but local residents were unharmed. Authorities said there was no one in the residence at the time the plane crashed, according to the news website The Economic Times.

A clearer image of the moment a Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes into a house in the Russian city of Irkutsk, in northern Mongolia. The crash took place today and shortly after the fighter took off. pic.twitter.com/GFDcxKd7gf — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) October 23, 2022

He posted a video of the property, which he described as a “2-family, 100-square-meter private home.” The images show a lot of smoke coming out of the residence. The fire spread over an area of ​​200 meters.

Firefighters were at the scene, working to contain the fire. Russia’s Investigative Committee, which investigates major crimes, said in a statement that it had opened a case to investigate what it called a “violation of the rules of safety and operation of air transport”.

According to information obtained by EuroNews, Irkutsk is an important industrial center with more than 600,000 inhabitants in eastern Siberia and is home to an aircraft factory that produces Su-30 fighter jets.

The Su-30 is a two-seat, twin-engine Supersonic fighter jet launched in 1992. The aircraft is a key component of the Russian air force, which had more than 100 Su-30 jets operational before its invasion of Ukraine in February. It is not yet known whether the jet that crashed today was one of the more modern variants of the Su-30.

The accident came less than a week after another warplane crashed near an apartment building in South-west from Russia and exploded in a giant fireball, killing 15 and injuring 19 others.