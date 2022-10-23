UFC 280: Dillashaw injured and run over by Sterling | combat

Champion Aljamain Sterling remains at the top of the bantamweight division. In the co-main event of UFC 280, this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the “Funkmaster” defeated former champion TJ Dillashaw by TKO at 3:44 of the second round to successfully defend his belt for the second time. The Jamaican benefited from an injury suffered by the American at the beginning of the fight and ran over until the end of the fight.

Sterling didn’t take long to pick up Dillashaw’s leg to take down the challenger. When he fell to the ground, the former champion made an expression of pain, apparently an injury to his collarbone while parrying the fall. Sterling passed guard and got the mount in less than a minute. He hit the opponent’s head until Dillashaw spun around and delivered his back. The “Funkmaster” spent most of the round backpacking, but the challenger managed to break free and stand up in the final minute.

Sterling took down again in the opening minute of the second round. Dillashaw managed to escape, but was almost caught in a hand triangle. During the fight, he could see the challenger trying to straighten his arm, which was loose. However, he didn’t give up and was once again taken down by Sterling, who took his back and hit his head until the fight was ended by TKO.

Dillashaw admitted that he had dislocated his left shoulder in April and saw the region pop numerous times during training camp. Despite this, he recognized the champion’s merits.

O’Malley wins insane battle with Petr Yan

The expected fight between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley lived up to expectations. The Russian Yan and the American O’Malley exchanged frank blows and left the fight badly hurt, but cheered by the audience in the best fight of the event. The judges, however, were divided on the score. One judge scored Yan’s win by two rounds to one, and the other two saw victory for O’Malley, who walked away with a split decision victory (29-28, 28-29, 29-28). The result was booed by the public and much questioned by fans on social media.

The first round was the most even. The American started better, scoring in the long distance and moving around the perimeter. The Russian, in turn, pressured the opponent by walking forward and striking. With about 1:20 left in the opening round, Yan lifted O’Malley and knocked him out. But the American recovered, got up and even surprised his opponent with a takedown entry in the final seconds.

In the first minute of the second round, O’Malley hurt Yan with a straight left. He took off, but the Russian managed to escape. In the sequence, it was the Russian who hit a left-wing bomb and injured the American. Yan took the opportunity to take it down and throw it over on the ground. O’Malley tried to surprise with an armbar, which was well defended, but it gave him space to get up. Yan even unbalanced the opponent with a sweep. O’Malley hit the ground and got up, but it showed signs that he’d felt the blows and the faster pace. The Russian hit him with a slap followed by a hard kick to the rib. In the final minute, he put the American down again.

O’Malley opened up a nasty gash on Yan’s brow with a knee to meet in the final round. The Russian, however, did not back down and exchanged frank blows with the American. When O’Malley was comfortable striking, Yan grabbed his left leg and insisted until he got the takedown. O’Malley broke free with about 1min20s left, defended another takedown (holding momentarily on the fence, which is illegal). Yan knocked him out in the final seconds and ended the fight on top.

Dariush wins close match against Gamrot

The Iranian Beneil Dariush won his eighth consecutive victory in the lightweight division by beating the Polish Mateusz Gamrot, ninth in the ranking, by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). It was a very balanced fight, with intense changes of position in the grapple game and dangerous blows while standing. Dariush, however, was more dangerous with his finishing attacks and more accurate with his hands and feet. In the final minute, a left hook that took Gamrot to a knockdown practically sealed the Iranian’s victory.

Fiorot beats Chookagian in tasteless fight

In the opening of the main card of UFC 280, Katlyn Chookagian and Manon Fiorot dueled for flyweight. Leader of the ranking, Chookagian was defeated by unanimous decision, and Fiorot reached the tenth consecutive victory.

Fiorot started the fight more offensively, with jabs and stomps, and took the opponent back. Quickly, however, Chookagian marked the rival’s movements and took control of the duel, keeping it quite busy. In the second round, Fiorot came back even more aggressive, was superior and left everything the same. The third and decisive round was not dominated by either fighter. While Chookagian stood firm in striking, the Frenchwoman took her rival to the ground and gained points, enough to take the win.

UFC 280

22 October 2022 in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

MAIN CARD

Islam Makhachev defeated Charles do Bronx via submission at 3:16 of R2

Aljamain Sterling defeated TJ Dillashaw by TKO at 3:44 of R2

Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Beneil Dariush defeated Mateusz Gamrot via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Manon Fiorot defeated Katlyn Chookagian via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Brady by TKO at 4:47 of R2

Caio Borralho defeated Makhmud Muradov by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Nikita Krylov defeated Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Armen Petrosyan defeated AJ Dobson via unanimous decision (30-27 treble)

Muhammad Mokaev defeated Malcolm Gordon via submission at 4:26 of R3

Karol Rosa defeated Lina Lansberg by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)