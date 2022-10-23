United wants to release CR7 for free and club makes proposal, say newspapers

After Cristiano Ronaldo left the pitch before the end of the match against Tottenham last Wednesday (10/19), the crisis between the ace and Manchester United is stronger than ever. According to ESPN, the Red Devils are already preparing for a possible departure from Robozão and will let him leave for free.

The move had been taken by the board in the summer transfer window, but the £500,000-a-week contract didn’t seem to pique any other club’s interest. Even so, United have been trying to find a solution to the situation since CR7 announced that he wanted to leave the team.

The expectation is also that the striker will have a good performance in the World Cup in Qatar so that his name will win proposals again, since his performance in the season really does not make a great projection: there were only two goals scored so far.

With the end of the contract scheduled for June 2023, the English club is also considering the possibility of loaning the player from January, but only if the other team is willing to pay a part of the Portuguese’s salary.

However, the new episode in the soap opera between Cristiano and United seems to be already having an effect. According to the newspaper Fotomac, Galatasaray expressed their interest in the number 7 shirt and stated that they are willing to negotiate to take the player to Turkey in November.