Vasco’s goalkeeper reveals that he refused Serie A proposal and misleads about the future

Goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues went through ups and downs like most players in the Vasco at Serie B. With two rounds to go, Cruz-Maltino is very close to securing access and this raises questions about the future. Just like Anderson Conceição, Thiago Rodrigues also has a renewal clause in his contract. However, he lost sight of the future, as he aroused the interest of another giant of Brazilian football.

– I can’t say for sure, but there is some trigger (clause) in the contract for next year. We will wait to talk after the access, very calmly and calmly. I had some things, two months ago, from Serie A teams to leave Vasco, clubs of the size, the magnitude of Vasco, and I preferred to stay to finish this project that we started. São Paulo came with this interest and I wanted to stay. There is this issue of the trigger, but we are going to finish this project, which is to go up with Vasco, confirm this access and then sit down very calmly with Paulo Bracks to talk about the future – revealed Thiago Rodrigues to THROW!which completed.

– We had a contact from São Paulo, but we preferred to stay because of the project built since the beginning of the year. We came here believing. We planted, we experienced several good phases here and we are reaping this. This return of Vasco to the elite is very important for me.

Thiago Rodrigues was decisive in the victory over Criciuma, last Saturday, in São Januário, by 2 to 1. The goalkeeper performed at least two miracles, one when the game was 1 to 0 and another, at the end, when Vasco was winning. The player commented on the defenses, stating that they were the most important in his trajectory at Cruz-Maltino.

– There were two special defenses, they will be in my top-5, top-3 of the year. This is due to the magnitude of the game, which put us one step away from access. It really moves us and makes it more special. I think it was the last one, but the first one was very difficult, because I was passing the ball, but I managed to take it off. The last one had a degree of difficulty and the importance was greater because it was after the turn, at the end of the game. So it was more difficult.

Thiago Rodrigues saved Vasco against Criciúma (Matheus Lima / Vasco)

The comeback victory put Vasco in the vice-leadership of Serie B, with 59 points. Thiago Rodrigues highlighted the importance of having won, but he valued even more the draw with Sport, a game that for him was the most important.

– I think that victory over Operário was very important, that game against Criciúma, but the fundamental point was against Sport. Raniel’s goal, I even told him it was the access goal. It was the game that kept us alive, if we lost, we would arrive against Criciúma with a different atmosphere. Really this game there against Sport made us closer to access, but the next one will be the most important – concluded Thiago Rodrigues.

Vasco will play again next Thursday, again in São Januário, against Sampaio Corrêa. Cruz-Maltino grants access in case of victory, but can go up even with a defeat, as long as Sport, Londrina and Ituano don’t win in the round.