Vasco’s players’ notes against Criciúma

Thiago Rodrigues [G]: it was decisive to save Vasco in a submission of Hygor, when Criciúma was winning by 1 to 0 and still made another beautiful save in the extra time. Note: 6.5.

Leo Matos [LD]: found no spaces to support. He was substituted at halftime. Note: 5.0.

Danilo Boza [Z]: safe start. He didn’t compromise and made some major cuts. Note: 5.5.

Anderson Conceição [Z]: faltered in a bid that almost resulted in Criciúma’s second goal. Note: 5.0.

edimar [LE]: was not well positioned in Criciúma’s goal, but supported with danger and had good offensive actions. He assisted for Nenê’s goal. Note: 6.0.

Yuri Lara [V]: this time did not go well. Failed to score in Criciúma’s goal. He was substituted at halftime. Note: 5.0.

Andrey [V]: did not have the shine of other games. In the second half, with the departure of Yuri, he retreated and gave more quality to the ball out: Note: 5.5.

Alex Teixeira [M]: novelty in the lineup, he had a discreet performance and was unable to break Criciúma’s marking. He just hit a good cross for Eguinaldo at the start of the game. Note: 5.0.

Marlon Gomes [M]: ran a lot, performed for the game, but created little this time. Note: 5.5.

Figueiredo [A]: moved a lot in the first half. He was moved to the side in the final stage and did not compromise. Note: 5.5.

Eguinaldo [A]: had Vasco’s best chance in the first, in a dangerous header. Then little appeared. In the second half he was moved to the left wing and did not create himself. Note: 5.5.

Entered:

palaces [M]: ran a lot and even ran away from its characteristics. It was important in Vasco’s comeback. Note: 6.0.

Bruno Tubarão [A]: joined to give the team more speed. Note: 5.5.

baby [M]: showed that it is still decisive. He entered the second half and started Vasco’s reaction, with a headed goal. Note: 6.5.

Fábio Gomes [A]: little used by Jorginho, he gained an opportunity in the second half and scored the winning goal, his first with Vasco’s shirt. Note: 6.5.

Gabriel Pec [A]: entered the final stage, gave speed to the team and was decisive with a beautiful assist for Fábio Gomes in the turnaround goal. Note: 7.0.